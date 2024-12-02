Officials identify 3 college students killed in fiery Cybertruck crash: 'Unimaginable loss'

Local officials in Northern California have identified three people killed in a fiery Tesla CyberTruck crash less than 24 hours before Thanksgiving Day.

The City of Piedmont identified the fatality victims to USA TODAY as Soren Dixon, Jack Nelson and Krysta Tsukahara, all college-age students who graduated from Piedmont High School in 2023.

The crash took place around 3 a.m. in Piedmont, a small affluent area community northeast of Oakland in Alameda County and the cause of the crash remained under investigation by law enforcement Monday.

During the last census, the city's population was just over 11,000.

Family and friends are mourning Soren Dixon, Jack Nelson and Krysta Tsukahara (L to R) all college students who graduated from Piedmont High School in 2023. The three died after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed on Nov. 27, 2024 in Piedmont, California.

“I’m moved by the way our small community has come together to offer solace to these families, and to one another, during a time of unimaginable loss,” Piedmont Mayor Jen Cavenaugh said after a Friday vigil held Friday to remember the victims. “The outpouring of support on display... was tremendous."

According to a preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the Cybertruck jumped a curb, hit a tree and retaining wall, then came to rest with the front end of the vehicle partly wrapped around the tree.

The Cybertruck caught fire and fully burned, but the Piedmont Police Department, also investigating the crash, told KRON-TV the vehicle's battery did not explode or burst into flames.

It was not immediately known who was driving the Cybertruck or who it belongs to.

Fourth person hospitalized in crash

A fourth person in the SUV, Jordan Miller, was pulled from the burning car by another student at the scene and survived, local outlet Piedmont Exedra and CBS News reported. All four occupants were friends home for the Thanksgiving holiday break.

His mother, Samantha Miller, told CBS her son is a 20-year-old sophomore at University of Wisconsin.

The victim's condition was not immediately known Monday.

USA TODAY has reached out to Piedmont police and the CHP for more information.

Police: Speed at least one factor in crash

On the day of the wreck, Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers told CBS the official cause of the crash remained under investigation but confirmed speed was at least one factor in the crash.

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the wreck.

Soren Dixon loved life and his dog

Soren Dixon

In a statement provided by the city from Dixon’s family, his relatives said Dixon had a boundless enthusiasm for life, was passionate about sports, and had a deep affection for animals, especially his dog, Ruby.

He was a sophomore at the University of Southern California.

“Full of life and made a lasting impact on people through his kindness and joy," his family recalled, "He made friends easily," smiled and laughed often, and had a unique ability to make everyone feel welcomed and valued.

Jack Nelson: A 'fiercely loyal friend'

Jack Nelson

Nelson's family, also provided a statement to the city, and described him as an exceptional athlete who loved the outdoors, often spending his free time on adventures.

At the time of his death he was a sophomore at the University of Colorado.

"More than anything, Jack cared deeply for other people, was a loving and fiercely loyal friend, and had a strong faith he proudly shared through the cross he wore every day," his family wrote. "Jack will always be a part of our family. While his time was far too short, we take comfort in knowing that his memory will carry on for all that knew him."

Krysta Tsukahara described as sensitive and kind

Krysta Tsukahara

A statement provided to the city from Tsukashara's family said she was known for her kind and sensitive heart, love for her family and friends, and for her incredible eye for style and design.

She was a 2023 graduate of the Piedmont High School and a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.

"Krysta was cherished by her family and many friends and was, and is, loved deeply and will forever be missed," her family wrote.

