Officials identify two people who died when they were hit by train on Kansas tracks

A man and woman died Sunday trying to cross a railroad crossing when they were struck by a train in southwest Kansas.

The victims were identified as 61-year-old Adam Flores and 42-year-old Deanna Flores, both of Bangor, Maine, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show.

The incident was reported at 8:05 p.m. along train tracks on the southwest side of Liberal, Kansas. Adam was pushing Deanna, who was in a wheelchair, across the train tracks while the crossing arms were down warning signals active, the KHP said.

They died at the scene of the collision.

Liberal is a city of 19,274 roughly a 3-and-a-half hour drive southwest of Wichita near the Kansas/Oklahoma border.