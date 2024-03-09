Officials investigate photo of Lexington high school student holding weapon
Police and emergency medical officials responded to incidents at two Lexington high schools late this week, officials said.
Lafayette High School officials and police investigated a photo that showed a student holding a weapon Thursday night, and the student involved faces discipline, principal Anthony Orr said in a Friday letter to families.
Additional officers were on campus Friday for “an added sense of security,” although Orr said there was no credible evidence of a threat.
Orr told families that Lexington police and Fayette County Public Schools police investigated the incident.
Lexington police did not immediately comment. District spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith did not comment beyond the email to families.
Bryan Station High School
Derek Roberts, a district chief with the Lexington Fire Department, confirmed that emergency medical services staff were called to Bryan Station High School at 8:29 a.m. Friday for a report of an unconscious person who was taken to the hospital.
Roberts said he could provide no further information.
Davidson-Smith would not confirm whether an altercation between students resulted in a student injury.
“We take all reports out of our schools seriously and investigate fully. FCPS does not comment on medical conditions,” she said Saturday.
Herald-Leader reporter Karla Ward contributed to this report. This is a developing story and may be updated.