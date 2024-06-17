Officials investigating after 2 people found dead in a north central Iowa home
Officials investigating after 2 people found dead in a north central Iowa home
Officials investigating after 2 people found dead in a north central Iowa home
The family was last seen with Rory Atwood, who has since been arrested in connection with remains found on his property
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
The four Miami-Dade police officers turned themselves in at the Broward Main Jail on Friday and Saturday. They’ve since been released.
"A Donald Trump supporter hired me to watch his neighbor because he was convinced his neighbor was 'a Soviet.'"
A farmer whose runaway cow was rammed by police says the footage of the incident is a sorry sight.
Donald Trump loyalist Anthony Hudson initially slammed the clip shared on his social media as “STUPID and DISRESPECTFUL” but soon performed a bonkers 180.
Arianna Battelle died in October 2020 after being severely beaten for bedwetting. Now her father, Justin Hopper, has been convicted of murdering her
Avery Sehorn, 18, whom Harmon shares with ex-husband Jason Sehorn, graduated from high school three days before the alleged incident
More than 8,000 members of a union representing LCBO workers have voted in favour of going on strike.The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says 97 per cent of members who took part in the vote, were in favour of a strike. Some 8,060 LCBO workers participated — roughly 86 per cent — making it their largest strike vote ever. "Your bargaining team is back at the table this week. Armed with this powerful strike vote, we will reinforce our key demands in this round," an announcement on t
A couple taking a walk in Katy on Saturday morning found the baby, who had just been born, police said
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine State Police tactical team fatally shot a man on a rooftop early Saturday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities said he opened fire at officers, two homes burned down and a person who fought with him apparently died.
“You like playing God and you like playing puppeteer, and I think you like having that control.”
A New Brunswick woman will serve house arrest for her neglect of 12 horses that were found dead on her former property near Stanley in spring 2023.Court of King's Bench Justice E. Thomas Christie sentenced Charlotte Bright, 76, to six months of house arrest, to be followed by six months under a curfew order.Following that, she'll have to spend another 12 months under the conditions that she attend counselling, report to a corrections supervisor and be of good behaviour, followed by 12 months of
Shannan Gilbert disappeared in 2010, and the last record of her is a chilling 911 call she placed on the night she vanished
Honolulu police recently received some attention on social media for recommending that beachgoers not leave their valuables unattended and instead take those items with them into the ocean in a waterproof bag. But both police and travel experts have other simple tips to keep your trip safe from theft.
Body camera footage released in fatal dispute involving daughter hitting mother with car
Police and paramedics attended but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
DENVER (AP) — Officers shot and killed a woman who was holding a large, hunting-style knife at an intersection in downtown Denver on Sunday, police said.