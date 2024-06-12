Officials laud reopening of Port of Baltimore
The Port of Baltimore returned Wednesday to full operations for the first time in months, but questions remain about rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Officials touted the Key Bridge Response Unified Command's efforts to successfully reopen the Federal Channel and the Port of Baltimore less than 100 days after the bridge collapse. And, federal officials revealed for the first time that more than $100 million has been spent so far to remove wreckage from the Patapsco River.