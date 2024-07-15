Officials: NKY couple in Hawaii helicopter crash that leaves 1 dead, 2 missing
A couple from Union were in a helicopter crash in Hawaii that left one dead and two missing, family members told us.
A couple from Union were in a helicopter crash in Hawaii that left one dead and two missing, family members told us.
"He said most 'normal people' would agree with him that it’s a hurtful comment and take offence to it."
"I was really excited because I'd never flown first class before," the woman wrote on a Reddit forum
The 20-year-old kitchen worker and registered Republican has been named by the FBI as the gunman.
The actress died at age 53 after a years-long battle with cancer on July 13
Corey Comperatore, a beloved former fire chief, was identified as the rally attendee who was fatally caught in the crossfire of Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, with loved ones writing he was shielding his wife and daughter when he was struck by a rifleman’s bullet. The identity of Comperatore, 50, became public Sunday morning after a pair of posts from his wife, Helen Comperatore, and daughter, Allyson Comperatore, detailed their loved one’s chaotic final moments and their heartbreak.Allys
"People who say, 'Once a cheater, always a cheater,' don't understand that life is more complicated than that."
CANO CABRA, Colombia — For decades, one industry has sustained the small, remote Colombian village of Cano Cabra: cocaine. Those who live in this community in the central part of the country rise early nearly every morning to pick coca leaf, scraping brittle branches, sometimes until their hands bleed. Later, they mix the leaves with gasoline and other chemicals to make chalky white bricks of coca paste. But two years ago, the villagers said, something alarming happened: The drug traffickers who
"I said my own wedding, after haggling and deals, only came out to around $7,000 so I do not think this is an issue. He argued against me and said that my wedding was 40 years ago and prices were different."
The son of India’s richest man married heiress Radhika Merchant before thousands of guests including Kim Kardashian, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and John Cena.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Judge Judy has five kids — Gregory, Jamie, Jonathan, Adam and Nicole — and 13 grandkids
As Trump travels across the country holding rallies, the furthest Melania has ventured is to fundraisers hosted at her own homes. What happens if Trump wins — and then divorces his wife? asks Gustaf Kilander
The couple welcomed their third son on July 12
MUMBAI, India (AP) — A wedding reception on Sunday wrapped up the monthslong celebrations as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, married his longtime girlfriend with a price tag running into the millions.
"You could be saving a marriage for the cost of 50 cents a day for the next year!"
Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped on July 12
"One reportable crime, documented in the paper, was a frozen lasagna casserole being stolen from a garage refrigerator."
"This made me better as a person but also massively positively impacted my dating life."
Michael is finally in the U.S. after a seven-year wait, but Angela's daughter Skyla has some big questions, and Jasmine and Gino are more on the rocks than ever
A large brush fire ignited at a Nanaimo, B.C., park Friday evening due to fireworks from a party of young people. Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 11 p.m. at Pipers Lagoon Park.