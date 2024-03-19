Officials prepare for thousands to flock to McCurtain County for solar eclipse

The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — A baby giraffe has died of a broken neck at Zoo Miami, zoo officials said. The giraffe, born Dec. 15, was found by the zoo's staff Saturday morning, spokesperson Ron Magill said. “Because the event that led to this trauma happened overnight and was not personally observed, zoo officials can only speculate that something startled the animal and caused it to run into a fence, resulting in the fatal injury,” Magill said. A necropsy determined that the giraffe had a broken neck. Magill