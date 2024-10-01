Officials recover 23 bodies after deadly fire engulfs Thai school bus

STORY: At least 23 people died in Thailand on Tuesday (October 1) when a school bus caught fire in the outskirts of the capital Bangkok, according to police.

Video shared by rescuers showed flames engulfing the bus, which was carrying more than 40 primary school students and teachers on a field trip.

Forensics police said among the 23 bodies recovered, 11 were male and seven were female, while the gender of five bodies were not immediately able to be determined.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters he's requested the police chief to speed up the autopsies and identification process.

"Once the identity's confirmed, the bodies should be promptly sent back to their hometowns for religious ceremonies"

Earlier, Thailand's transport minister said 16 students and three teachers were rescued and sent to hospital for treatment, adding that the cause of the incident was still being investigated.

Police said witnesses described the fire as igniting "very quickly", and believed an explosion was caused by a spark from the tyre that lit the vehicle's gas cylinder.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the students were on a field trip from the province of Uthai Thani, about 155 miles (250km) north of the capital.

In a social media post, she wrote, quote, "As a mother, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families."