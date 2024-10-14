Officials report 'officer-involved shooting' at Waynesville apartment complex
Officials report 'officer-involved shooting' at Waynesville apartment complex
Officials report 'officer-involved shooting' at Waynesville apartment complex
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of her murder alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik.
Scandal-hit Kanye West allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed against him by his ex-assistant – who is accusing him of drugging and raping her at a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recording session.
A suspect in the killing of an off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy, who was gunned down at a truck stop while trying to intervene in a domestic battery incident, was captured Sunday in North Carolina, authorities said. The suspect, 29-year-old Demaurea Grant, was taken into custody without incident around 7:30 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force at a home in Gastonia, North Carolina, about 400 miles from where he allegedly fatally shot Deputy Brad McNew, a corrections officer for the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office, officials said. "As the leader of this agency, I'm grateful for the quick arrest of a man who tragically took the life of a member of the JSO family," Jacksonville County Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
An image shared by the Donald Trump loyalist was summed up by many with one word.
A Michigan man has been charged with felony murder after he and another individual allegedly impersonated utility workers before killing a man and tying up his wife, according to local authorities.
The FBI supposedly investigated sexual assault allegations against the Trump Supreme Court pick. A new report shows the probe was deeply compromised.
For 112 years, the brutal bludgeoning of eight people in a quaint Iowa town has stumped investigators
Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after being exposed to the chemical weapon which was left in a discarded bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.
Republicans and conservative media figures have been pushing Hurricane Helene misinformation since the storm made landfall
The rural area, which is plagued by violence, is largely under the control of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
A new wave of lawsuits filed Monday accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping women, sexually assaulting men and molesting a 16-year-old boy. The accusers are part of what their lawyers say is a group of more than 100 alleged victims who are in the process of taking legal action against Combs in the wake of his sex trafficking arrest last month. One of the John Does, a man living in North Carolina, alleges that Combs fondled his genitals when he was 16 at one of the rapper’s famous white parties in Long Island’s Hamptons in 1998.
Viktoriia Roshchyna had been detained last year while reporting in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
Chris Kaba was shot in the head by a police marksman after being stopped in south London.
“Why didn’t you just walk out?” a judge asked the defendant before his sentencing.
Deputies arrested a man with guns, fake IDs and license plates in what a sheriff calls a thwarted assassination plot near a Trump rally in Coachella.
LONDON (AP) — The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
New York's Supreme Court has turned down an attempt by a notorious sex offender with ties to Nova Scotia to have a 2022 parole decision that keeps him incarcerated thrown out.The decision comes as William Shrubsall, 53, faces another parole hearing later this month.On the third day of a 1996 trial in Niagara Falls, N.Y., for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, Shrubsall did not show up. His lawyer announced his client had left a suicide note saying he was going to jump into Niagara Falls. This w
A dad with facial palsy says he was made to feel like a criminal after McDonald's staff called police on him - because they thought he was drunk. Craig Brown, 46, was left stunned when an 'overwhelming' number of police vans swooped at the drive-thru as he waited almost an hour for food. He had paid for two chicken mayo sandwiches, a burger and three hot chocolates when six officers ordered him from his car at around 1am last Sunday (6/10). Workers at the fast food branch in Blackpole, Worcester, had called police believing the dad-of-five was drunk and had been smoking cannabis. But tests confirmed he was completely sober and then - to add insult to injury - McDonald's handed him his food which was now stone cold. A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “At McDonald’s, we are committed to being a responsible neighbour and contributing to the safety and well-being of the communities we serve. "It appears that in this instance, although our team’s intentions were well-meaning, their judgment was incorrect, and for that we would like to apologise to the customer.
Canada accuses Indian government agents of involvement in "violent acts" aimed at intimidating Canadian Sikh separatists.
The inmate would be the first person in the US executed on a shaken baby syndrome-based conviction, his lawyers say, as the diagnosis is under increasing scrutiny in courts.