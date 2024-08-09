Officials in St. Cloud approve 'built to rent' community
Officials in St. Cloud approve 'built to rent' community
Officials in St. Cloud approve 'built to rent' community
A Brampton couple bought a condo as an investment for their retirement but are frustrated they can't evict a tenant who they say owes them thousands of dollars in unpaid rent. Sean O'Shea reports.
They’re not stocks.
The charming West Village home boasts four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, as well as three outdoor spaces
The Lenox Hill residence has 5 bedrooms, 6 fireplaces, 9 bathrooms, and one massive dressing room.
Condo developers in Miami have re-discovered the condo-hotel, and buyers are eating it up. But they may be disappointed with their returns once their units are completed. Developers and their sales teams promise the best of both worlds: buyers can use the condos when they’re in town, and generate income when they’re not. Many buyers are foreign, from Latin America […]The post “Bloodbath of competition:” What could happen when Miami’s pipeline of condo-hotels is delivered appeared first on The Re
On Aug. 17, rules surrounding real estate commissions are set to change thanks to a legal settlement between the National Assn. of Realtors and home sellers. Proponents hope the new rules will eventually save consumers money when buying or selling a home.
Residents of six mobile-home parks on P.E.I. are worried about how a large buyout of properties across the country will impact them — and a U.S. watchdog group says the change in ownership could mean higher fees.Last month, the Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust — or CAPREIT — announced it was selling the six parks on the Island as part of a $740 million deal with TPG Real Estate, a private-equity company based in the U.S.The sale involves 12,138 residential lots for manu
Local groups buying properties with plans to create affordable housing
The real estate market has been challenging to understand over the last few years. Limited inventory, higher interest rates and increased home prices have frustrated many potential home buyers,...
The number of trillion-dollar metros doubled in a year, lifting the housing market’s value to an all-time high, according to an analysis from Redfin.
If you are feeling some money burning in your pocket -- and thinking not about how you can spend it, but how you can grow it -- then the real estate game might be worth checking out. There are a lot...
While details about the residence have yet to be revealed, it would make records for its purported price
A very different image comes to mind when you think about Connecticut versus when you think about, say, Alabama. It's not that one state is superior to the other (though livability indexes may...
Did several swimmers at the Paris Olympics really wear swimsuits with the message "Not a dude!" emblazoned on their crotch to protest against the participation of transgender athletes? That was the claim made in a bunch of social media posts from August 2 and July 28, which include what they say is photo proof of the athletes in these crude outfits. However, it turns out that these photos were digitally altered, using AI. If you only have a minute… Several photos have been circulating online pur
The RNC co-chair and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump said without irony that, unlike the vice president, she only wants to get a job based on merit.
A federal trial court judge in North Carolina used a highly unusual footnote in a ruling Friday to take a swipe at the Supreme Court, accusing the conservative majority of attempting to “redesign” the presidency when it granted sweeping immunity to Donald Trump.
It was another disaster for Team USA men's track and field during the 4x100 meter relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shortly after the Sha'Carri Richardson and the
"My breaking point was last week when he came home with the food I made him. When I asked him why his lunch bag was still full of what I had made him in the morning, he said she had made him food, and he didn't want to seem rude and waste it."
On X, formerly Twitter, one person called it "bad improv."
Let's compare the two.