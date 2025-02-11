Officials say suspect in murder of Mass. restaurant owner was in country illegally

The Daily Beast

Vladimir Putin has an obvious advantage in manpower three years into the war in Ukraine, but even Ukrainian soldiers who have lost a leg push to return to the front lines as soon as they recover. Ukraine’s unbroken defenders say they would crawl into battle to defend their country if they have to. “You can lose a limb, but you can’t lose your dignity,” said Hulk, the call sign of the chief sergeant of the 1st Battalion of the Achilles 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment. (Like most Ukrainia