Officials: Tillman County Sheriff William Ingram has died
Officials: Tillman County Sheriff William Ingram has died
Officials: Tillman County Sheriff William Ingram has died
Attorneys for Sandra Hemme immediately moved to free her from the prison in Chillicothe. If released, Hemme’s prison term will mark the longest known wrongful conviction of a woman in U.S. history.
The four Miami-Dade police officers turned themselves in at the Broward Main Jail on Friday and Saturday. They’ve since been released.
A farmer whose runaway cow was rammed by police says the footage of the incident is a sorry sight.
Avery Sehorn, 18, whom Harmon shares with ex-husband Jason Sehorn, graduated from high school three days before the alleged incident
The man continued to stab the victim even after he fell to the ground, prosecutors say.
“You like playing God and you like playing puppeteer, and I think you like having that control.”
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine State Police tactical team fatally shot a man on a rooftop early Saturday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities said he opened fire at officers, two homes burned down and a person who fought with him apparently died.
Police in Aurora are searching for the suspects who posed as delivery drivers and robbed a family at gunpoint in their home.
DENVER (AP) — Officers shot and killed a woman who was holding a large, hunting-style knife at an intersection in downtown Denver on Sunday, police said.
A white man in Washington has been arrested and placed on a $500,000 bail after allegedly targeting and attacking a Black sixth-grade student walking with classmates during a field trip.Paul Jonathan Bittner, 42, has been charged with malicious harassment and the assault of a child in the second-degree, according to the Whatcom County Jail.During a walking field trip to a nearby film center Wednesday, students from Whatcom Middle School, part of the Bellingham School District, were near the Bell
Donald Trump loyalist Anthony Hudson initially slammed the clip shared on his social media as "STUPID and DISRESPECTFUL" but soon performed a bonkers 180.
More than 8,000 members of a union representing LCBO workers have voted in favour of going on strike.The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says 97 per cent of members who took part in the vote, were in favour of a strike. Some 8,060 LCBO workers participated — roughly 86 per cent — making it their largest strike vote ever. "Your bargaining team is back at the table this week. Armed with this powerful strike vote, we will reinforce our key demands in this round," an announcement on t
Honolulu police recently received some attention on social media for recommending that beachgoers not leave their valuables unattended and instead take those items with them into the ocean in a waterproof bag. But both police and travel experts have other simple tips to keep your trip safe from theft.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A victim whose skull was found by children in a Southern California city in 1983 has been identified 41 years after her remains were first discovered, authorities said.
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An inmate used a gun to kill a kitchen worker at a Georgia prison early Sunday before fatally shooting himself, state officials said.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump pushed back Friday night in an aggressive — and at times misleading — way against an effort to curb his public attacks on the FBI agents working on his classified documents case in Florida. In a 20-page court filing, the lawyers assailed prosecutors in the office of special counsel Jack Smith for seeking to limit Trump’s remarks about the FBI on the eve of two consequential political events: the first presidential debate, scheduled for June 27, and the R
HOUSTON (AP) — Paul Pressler, a leading figure of the Southern Baptist Convention who was accused of sexually abusing boys and young men and later settled a lawsuit over the allegations, has died. He was 94.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A media organization is due in court Monday after publishing details from leaked documents about the shooter who killed six people at a Nashville elementary school in March 2023, while the outlet sues for those records and others to be released to the public.
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
Black, arrested last month in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, is one of at least a dozen Americans currently held in Russia on criminal charges, at a time of acute tension between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine. RIA news agency said the soldier, speaking through an interpreter, "partially" acknowledged his guilt on the charge of stealing 10,000 roubles ($113) from his girlfriend Alexandra Vashchuk's purse but said that "there was no intent". Another state news agency, TASS, quoted Vashchuk as saying that Black had been aggressive to her more than once.