Who can officiate weddings in Georgia? Here’s how to make sure your wedding is legal

If you’re tying the knot soon, there are of course many things on the checklist. You’ll need a venue, food and then there’s the dress.

But, let’s not forget one of the most important parts of a wedding: the officiant.

The officiant is the person who leads the ceremony, telling the love story of the couple, perhaps a few silly stories and maybe even incorporating some religious elements.

The officiant ultimately marries the couple and makes the union legal in the state where the wedding takes place.

But can just anyone officiate a wedding in the Peach State?

Here’s what to know about officiants in Georgia:

Who can perform a marriage ceremony in Georgia?

According to U.S. Marriage Laws: “Any minister who is authorized by his or her church may perform marriages.”

Anyone can be ordained as a minister. One of the easiest ways to become a minister in Georgia is on websites like GetOrdained.org, where there is no waiting period and the minimum age to become a minister is 18.

The site belongs to the Universal Life Church Ministries, “becoming a minister didn’t always work like this. In fact, it used to involve intensive formal schooling and many years of time. Plus, people were frequently excluded from participating simply because of their gender or sexual orientation.”

The minister does not have to be a resident of Georgia and there’s no rules for minister registration in the state, according to the Christian Leaders Institute.

Once ordained, not only can you perform weddings, but also lead baptisms and preside over funerals.

How can you be sure your marriage is legal?

Once your officiant is ordained, they are legal and any ceremony they perform is legally binding.

However, there is one last step that your officiant must complete: the officiant and the couple together must complete a certificate of marriage.

When it is signed by all parties, the minister must return it to the courts within 30 days after the marriage. A copy of the completed certificate will be sent to the couple when finished.

Some counties and municipalities have additional rules. Contact your local probate court for details.

