The Offspring Detail “Supercharged”, a 40-Year Friendship and Why Punk Rock Can Be 'Really Positive' (Exclusive)

Bryan "Dexter" Holland and Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman of the Offspring tell PEOPLE about their 11th studio album 'Supercharged,' out now

Daveed Benito The Offspring

After 40 years of making music together, the Offspring still rocks — but now they're family men.

On Friday, Oct. 11, the "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" rockers released their 11th studio album Supercharged. In light of the release, founding members Bryan "Dexter" Holland and Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman caught up with PEOPLE to discuss the project's inspiration, their friendship and touring as fathers.

"I'm really stoked. I feel like it feels very natural. Everyone says it sounds like the kind of Offspring album they want to hear, and it's almost like we didn't have enough time to think about it," Holland, 58, tells PEOPLE. "We just did it."

He adds of his writing process: "I like to write when I'm doing other things, like washing dishes or maybe driving, that type of thing. You just never know when something's going to strike, but you get an idea and roll with it."

For "Ok, But This Is the Last Time," Holland wrote from the perspective of a relationship — but the song is actually about his kids.

Concord Records Supercharged album art

"I have little kids, and of course I'm a softy, so I wrote it as if it was about romantic relationship, but it's actually about my kids in the aisle," Holland says of his kids, who are five and eight years old. "I can't say no to them wanting their toys and making a separate dinner for them and all that kind of stuff that kids get away with."

The band never imagined they'd have kids on the road with them — but now they're all about it. "[At] festivals, there's a ton of buses, and they're all lined up. Which one's ours? The ones with all the kids. That's the Offspring bus," says Holland.

Noodles, 61, adds, "They say it takes a village to raise your kids, but really it just takes a band and some of the crew."

In "Make It All Right," the band — which also includes Todd Morse, Brandon Pertzborn and Jonah Nimoy — explores one particular subject for the first time: their love for one another.

Daveed Benito The Offspring

"It has a little bit of a poppier sound, but what I like about it is that years ago when we were angry kids," says Holland. "I would've never been vulnerable to say, 'You know what? You are special to me, and you helped me make things all right.'"

Noodles adds, "We've been hugging more and more lately. I love it."

After four decades of friendship, Holland and Noodles are like brothers. But unlike most bands in rock history, there's been no major blowouts between the members.

"Brothers, friends, bitter enemies at times," Noodles jokes. "No, we do have our disagreements and our arguments usually around stuff that has nothing to do with music. But ultimately we have a lot of mutual respect for each other and love for each other."

The punk-rock band, which got its start playing backyard parties and small clubs in Huntington Beach, California, is often credited for reviving mainstream rock in the 1990s. The band saw real success upon the release of its Smash studio album in 1994.

Daveed Benito The Offspring

"I think in the long run, Dexter and I always loved doing what we do. I've always been really appreciative of his songwriting, and I love the time we spend in the studio, but then taking the songs out and playing them live for fans, that's the greatest feeling in the world," says Noodles.



With Supercharged, Holland and Noodles hope to show fans that though they're punk rock — the messaging behind their music is "really positive."

"[They're] messages of hope and the idea that you should think for yourself and you should chart your own course, walk your own path, and don't take anything at face value," Holland says. "Don't do something just because someone says that you should do it."

"It's not just punk anymore. I think we aspire to eventually not be considered just a punk band," he added. "We're the Offspring in the way that some of the biggest bands are just who they are. The Beatles weren't just a rock band, they were the Beatles. Right?"

Supercharged is out now.

