Ofsted inspections paused after death of headteacher Ruth Perry, says new chief

Ofsted’s new chief inspector said the inspection process needs to be “far more empathetic”.

In December, a coronial inquest found that Ofsted inspections had “likely contributed” to the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Unions called for inspections to be suspended after coroner Heidi Connor issued a “prevention of future deaths” notice flagging a number of issues she said needed to be addressed.

Sir Martyn said staff would receive “immediate training and support” on alleviating the stress put on teachers during inspections.

“We’re not going to start inspecting until that initial training has been put in place,” he told the Guardian. “But this training is not just a one-off, it is part of a series that will significantly upskill all of our inspectors in how to manage the wellbeing of those we’re inspecting.”

Sir Martyn, who started as Ofsted’s chief inspector on New Year’s Day, said Mrs Perry’s death was a “terrible tragedy and a real shock”.

Mrs Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

I am determined that we shall learn those lessons and we shall review our practices, we shall work with others and we shall respond fully to the corner's inquest.

Sir Martyn Oliver

Senior coroner Heidi Connor said in the findings of the inquest: “I find that parts of the Ofsted inspection were conducted in a way which lacked fairness, respect and sensitivity.”

Sir Martyn said the organisation must accept the criticism in order to have “a fresh start and move on”.

He told the BBC: “Ultimately we have to be about high standards and say to parents ‘these are the standards that are being provided’. But I think we can do that in a way that is far more empathetic.

“I am determined that we shall learn those lessons and we shall review our practices, we shall work with others and we shall respond fully to the coroner’s inquest.”

The general secretaries of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) jointly called for inspections to be suspended until Ofsted implements the changes suggested by the coroner.

A statement from Geoff Barton of the ASCL and Paul Whiteman of the NAHT said: “The coroner has warned that there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken over the inspection system.”

Former Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said Ofsted had made changes to reduce pressures felt by school leaders and “will do more” to address concerns raised by the coroner.

