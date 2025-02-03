New Ofsted ratings will be ‘more demanding’ as 90pc of schools deemed good or outstanding

Poppy Wood
·4 min read
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson gives a speech on school standards at the Centre For Social Justice in London
Bridget Phillipson says education standards must be protected - Lucy North/PA Wire

New Ofsted ratings will be “more demanding” as 90 per cent of schools in England are currently rated “good” or “outstanding”, Bridget Phillipson has said.

The Education Secretary said on Monday the fact that the majority of state-funded schools are now deemed to be performing well means the rating system “has become too vague to serve its purpose”.

In a speech at the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), Ms Phillipson likened the Government’s proposed shake-up of the school inspections system to managing student “grade inflation”.

She said: “The imprecision has left too many struggling schools without the support they need to improve. If the diagnosis isn’t clear, how can we be confident that the treatment will be right?

“‘Good’ as a judgement has become too vague to serve its purpose… So just like we guard against grade inflation, to make sure that results really reflect the achievement of students, we must protect standards here too.”

As of August 31 2024, 90 per cent of all state-funded schools were judged “good” or “outstanding” at their most recent inspection – up from 68 per cent in 2010.

More detailed report cards

The Government has announced plans to get rid of the current grading scheme for schools and replace it with more detailed “report cards”. These will show a school’s performance across a variety of different areas using a colour-coded five-point scale.

Under the new proposals, schools will be evaluated on areas including leadership and governance, curriculum, developing teaching, achievement, behaviour and attitudes, attendance, personal development and wellbeing, and inclusion.

For each evaluation area, schools will receive ratings, from the red-coloured “causing concern” to orange-coloured “attention needed”, through to the green shades of “secure”, “strong” and “exemplary”.

It comes after ministers decided to scrap one-word Ofsted ratings last September following the death of Ruth Perry. The headteacher took her own life in 2023 after an Ofsted inspection downgraded her school in Reading from “outstanding” to “inadequate”.

Ruth Perry poster
Ruth Perry took her own life while waiting for an Ofsted report which downgraded her school to ‘inadequate’ - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Ms Phillipson insisted on Monday that the changes would usher in “a new era in accountability for schools” and “a new era of relentless improvement”.

Speaking to reporters after her speech at the CSJ, she added: “Where you get to a system where more than 90 per cent of schools are judged to be ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’, I don’t think that’s a system that’s kept pace with change, and I don’t think that’s what parents would recognise on the ground.

“The system that we’re bringing in, that we’re consulting on, will be more rigorous, more demanding, will raise the bar for school performance.”

Ms Phillipson also brushed off criticism from teaching unions, who described the planned Ofsted reforms as a “rehash” of the current inspections system that could prove “even worse” than the previous format.

The Education Secretary said the backlash showed that she was not under the thumb of teaching unions as many, including Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, have suggested.

Ms Phillipson said: “There’s been a lot of discussion about how I, as Secretary of State, am apparently in hock to the trade unions. I think we’ve seen today from the reaction to what we’re setting out that that’s very far from the truth.”

Julia Waters, sister of Ruth Perry, speaking to members of the media in Reading Town Hall at the end of the inquest
Prof Julia Waters has criticised the Government’s proposed Ofsted reforms - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Prof Julia Waters, Mrs Perry’s sister, also criticised the proposed changes, claiming that the new ratings seemed as if Ofsted had “fed single-word judgments through an online thesaurus”.

She said: “Ofsted says it has listened, but it still does not appear to have adequately learnt. I am worried that this proposal is a rehash of the discredited and dangerous system it is meant to replace.

“Other elements of the report card design are ill-thought-through and potentially dangerous.”

Ofsted will run a 12-week consultation on its report card proposals and intends to launch the alternative system from November.

