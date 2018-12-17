This Is How Often You Should Be Replacing Your Sports Bras

If you’ve never taken a Barry’s Bootcamp class, there are a few things you should know: It’s totally OK to adjust the suggested weights to suit your fitness level, you'll definitely want to bring a water bottle and when you run on the treadmill you will suddenly be forced to observe exactly how supportive (or in my case, unsupportive) your sports bra is through the large mirror placed a foot away.

Holy hell, I desperately need new sports bras, was the only thing I could think of as I left my first class. Followed shortly by, Well, duh, Abby, you’re wearing a sports bra you bought freshman year of college almost TEN YEARS AGO. Needless to say, ten years is definitely too long to own most items of clothing, let alone a bra you profusely sweat in and push the limits of the fabric each time you wear it. But it left me wondering, how often should we be replacing our sports bras?

We asked the experts, Mollie Barr, project manager for women’s studio apparel and sports bras at New Balance, and Julianne Ruckman, project line manager for women’s apparel and bras at Brooks Running. And the answer may shock and terrify you.

First things first, how often should we be replacing our sports bras? Short answer: Every six to 12 months. "Generally, we recommend that a sports bra should not celebrate a birthday," says Ruckman, but of course it depends on the type of exercise you're doing and how often. Training for and running a marathon will wear down a bra faster than a quick jog or yoga, and unfortunately the rate at which your sports bras lose effectiveness is also directly related to how big your boobs are.

How can we tell if our bras are past their prime? Look out for worn labels and bottom bands and straps that are no longer providing tension for support. "An easy test is to tug on the bottom band. Little to no resistance means your bra is ready for retirement," Barr explains.

Other than being less supportive, are there any risks to working out in an expired sports bra? While the primary negative effect is simply discomfort, continued use can actually damage the breast tissue. "During a workout your breast tissue has to withstand a great deal of movement and impact," says Ruckman. "In fact, when a woman runs, her breast tissue moves in a figure eight motion. Without the right level of support, this movement can lead to discomfort and over time could lead to the breakdown of breast tissue," which in turn can mean stretching and sagging. Not exactly the look most of us are going for.