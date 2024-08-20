Jill Biden tells DNC she fell in love with Joe all over again after he stepped aside from 2024 race

John Bowden
·4 min read

President Joe Biden officially passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday night, after a pair of glowing and emotional speeches about who he is as a family man from two people who know him best: his wife and daughter.

Ashley Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden spoke just before the 46th president in Chicago took to the stage, telling the crowd how he led their family through dark times — the same way, they said, he had led the Democratic party and the nation through its own dark times.

The first lady, in particular, pointed to her husband’s decision to step down from the 2024 race as a moment when she fell in love with him all over again.

“Joe and I have been together for almost 50 years, and still, there are moments when I fall in love with him all over again,” the first lady said, recounting how she “saw him dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek reelection, and endorse Kamala Harris with faith and conviction.”

Ashley Biden, the president’s youngest child, recalled her father’s support for her as an independent woman growing up, calling him the “OG girl dad.”

“Joe Biden is the OG girl dad,” she said. “He told me I could be anything, and I could do anything.”

Together, the two women depicted the president as a relentless champion of women who, in the end, had made the decision to step aside to enable his female vice president to rise to the top of the ticket.

First lady Jill Biden speaks on night one of the DNC before her husband President Joe Biden. The first lady said she fell in love with her husband all over again when he decided not to seek re-election (Getty Images)
First lady Jill Biden speaks on night one of the DNC before her husband President Joe Biden. The first lady said she fell in love with her husband all over again when he decided not to seek re-election (Getty Images)

“He wasn't just a girl dad. I could see that he valued and trusted women,” Ashley Biden said, with strong emphasis on the final word.

“How he listened to his mother. How he believed in his sister. And, most of all, how he respected my mother’s career.”

The pair’s comments about respecting women could not have been more timely for Democrats – with abortion access and women’s rights over their own bodies a major issue on the ballot this November.

It also comes as Democrats have gone on the offensive against Donald Trump and his running mate Senator JD Vance over their comments about women and their roles in society — chosen or otherwise.

In recent weeks, Vance has faced fierce backlash after his 2021 comments in Fox News interview resurfaced, in which he branded Harris and other Democrats “childless cat ladies.”

That scandal grew even worse for the GOP last week after it was revealed that Vance, then running for Senate, had appeared on a right-wing podcast and agreed as a host opined that postmenopausal women have no purpose in society beyond raising grandchildren.

Trump, meanwhile, has come under fire for making repeated personal attacks on Harris, including one especially controversial moment where he questioned her race.

President Joe Biden greets First Daughter Ashley Biden as he takes the stage. Ashley Biden delivered a speech saying her father was the original ‘girl dad’ as he delivered his speech saying he would not seek re-election (Getty Images)
President Joe Biden greets First Daughter Ashley Biden as he takes the stage. Ashley Biden delivered a speech saying her father was the original ‘girl dad’ as he delivered his speech saying he would not seek re-election (Getty Images)

Harris, as the first Black woman to be chosen as nominee of a major political party, has opted to focus more on her opponents and their alleged views of women rather than on her own status as a history-making candidate for office.

The approach contrasts to some extent with the rhetoric from some of her biggest boosters onstage Monday evening, including women such as the Bidens and Hillary Clinton, the party’s 2016 nominee. Clinton herself was the first woman to win a party’s nominating contest that year.

The first lady was met onstage by a wave of green signs around the convention center bearing her name. Her remarks, along with her daughter’s, served to refocus the night on the incumbent president — whose own timeslot was relegated late into the night, thanks to a combination of convention delays and protests outside which delayed entry for some delegates and media.

Over the next three days, the convention is set to shift further towards a focus on Harris as the party’s nominee.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump to participate in Fox News town hall after debate doesn’t materialize

    Former President Trump said late Monday he would participate in a tele-town hall hosted by Fox News next month instead of a debate on the network after the Harris campaign made clear the vice president would not participate. “Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by…

  • JD Vance Risks Unforgivable Cheese Faux Pas in Philadelphia

    JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, may have earned some side-eyed glances in Philadelphia on Monday after he asked workers at Pat’s King of Steaks why they didn’t serve Swiss cheese on their sandwiches.Vance, who was in Philadelphia campaigning, made the pilgrimage to the famous steak sandwich joint on Monday after a speech at a waste management facility. Pat’s, alongside its South Philly cross-street rival Geno’s Steaks, is one of the most famous steak sandwich shops in the Cit

  • Retired conservative federal judge urges Supreme Court to disqualify Trump from office

    A former conservative federal appellate judge is urging the Supreme Court to keep Donald Trump off the ballot, arguing the ex-president’s effort to cling to power after his 2020 election loss was “broader” than South Carolina’s secession from the US that triggered the Civil War.

  • JD Vance Compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein in Fox News Interview

    JD Vance’s attacks on Kamala Harris reached a bizarre new nadir on Sunday, comparing her to Jeffrey Epstein.In a Fox News Sunday interview, Vance assailed Harris’ campaign and claimed that internal Donald Trump campaign polling showed Harris leveling off with voters. Those voters, Vance said to host Shannon Bream, didn’t believe Harris could tackle inflation issues for the U.S., prompting him to make the inflammatory comparison.“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s l

  • ‘Normal’ Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Those ‘Weird’ Accusations

    Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said with

  • DNC Crowd Roars ‘Lock Him Up!’ as Hillary Clinton Slams Felon Trump

    Hillary Clinton basked in some karmic revenge against Donald Trump on Monday night as the crowd at the Democratic National Convention chanted “Lock him up!”—eight years after the now convicted felon defeated her.“Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial,” Clinton said. “When he woke up, he’d made his own kind of history: the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions.”The comment thrilled the crowd. “Lock him up!” they chanted, interrupting the speech. Clinton smiled and nodde

  • “I Accept”: Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Election Endorsement

    Taylor Swift is backing Donald Trump’s latest bid for the White House, at least according to the former president. Openly obsessed with the superstar performer, Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to claim the endorsement of Swift. In response to getting Swift’s supposed unexpected seal of approval, Trump declared “I Accept.” Trump may …

  • Ex-GOP Strategist Reveals Why Trump Has 'Spleen And Hatred' For Military

    Rick Wilson, a co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, said the former president has an "endless pattern" of "utter contempt" toward the armed forces.

  • Melania Trump has been largely absent from the 2024 campaign trail. Here's what she's been up to.

    Melania Trump has largely been absent from Donald Trump's campaign, appearing only sporadically in public.

  • John Oliver Finds GOP Candidates Even ‘Weirder’ Than Trump and Vance

    Last Week Tonight host John Oliver thinks Democrats’ strategy of calling out Donald Trump and JD Vance as “weird” is “getting to him”, and moreover, the GOP is not helping themselves by nominating even weirder candidates in last week’s Senate primaries in Minnesota, Virginia, and Wisconsin.“You know it’s getting to him,” Oliver said, noting how Trump tried to deflect the “weird” label by claiming he’s anything but. “You tried to buy Greenland. You stared at the sun during a solar eclipse. And yo

  • “The View” star says former boss Donald Trump feels threatened by Kamala Harris 'because she's pretty'

    Alyssa Farah Griffin said she felt 'so cringe' about the analysis, but linked to a video of Trump saying he's 'much better looking' than the VP.

  • The ‘Spark’ Is Gone: Ex-GOP Congressman Hits Trump With Stark Election Warning

    David Jolly said the former president’s rambling speeches aren’t helping his plunging popularity.

  • Stephen Colbert Gives Biden 1 Towering Fact-Check About What Trump Really 'Built'

    The "Late Show" host had to correct one thing Biden said about the former president at the Democratic National Convention.

  • Democrats Are Trolling Donald Trump's Hotel In Chicago

    It's going to be an interesting convention to say the least.

  • Fox News host echoes Trump’s claim that polls showing Harris taking lead must be inaccurate

    A recent swing state survey that showed Harris in lead used trustworthy methodology, polling experts told The Independent

  • Trump Tries to Clarify That He and Vance ‘Are Extremely Normal People’

    The former president can't seem to get over Democrats calling him and his running mate "weird"

  • Democrats Troll Trump on His Own Building in Chicago Ahead of Party Convention

    Residents in downtown Chicago spotted something unique on the local Trump Tower Sunday night, as images were projected onto the skyscraper on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.Those images, however, highlighted a very different message than the former president has been campaigning on. “Trump-Vance: Out For Themselves” shone brightly instead, as well as “Trump-Vance: ‘Weird as Hell,’” “Harris-Walz: Fighting for You,” and “Project 2025 HQ.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Be

  • MSNBC Host Names 2 Key Words Kamala Harris Ripped ‘Right Out Of Republicans’ Mouths

    Ayman Mohyeldin explained why this message is especially effective right now.

  • US House Republicans say Biden committed impeachable offenses

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Republicans issued a report on Monday alleging Democratic President Joe Biden committed impeachable offenses, but it was unclear whether they would push for a vote following a probe the White House has long dismissed as politically motivated. A 291-page report by three House committees alleged that Biden profited from an influence-peddling scheme to enrich himself and members of his family through foreign business dealings beginning in 2014, when Biden was vice president. "The committees present this information to the House of Representatives for its evaluation and consideration of appropriate next steps," the report said.

  • Nancy Pelosi Blasts GOP for Comments About Women in Election Fight

    Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday blasted Republicans for their comments about women, telling CNN the “misogyny is so evident.”Pelosi, on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, was asked about the prospect of electing a female president eight years after Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful bid, and whether America “had evolved.”After crediting Clinton for being a “trailblazer” for candidates like Kamala Harris, Pelosi told Jake Tapper and Dana Bash that Republicans are pushing