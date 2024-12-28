OG Maco ‘U Guessed It’ Rapper Dies Aged 32 Following Gunshot Wound

US rapper OG Maco has died aged 32, a fortnight after reportedly being found with a gunshot wound.

His family announced the death on Thursday of the musician – real name Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr. – in hospital in LA.

Previously, AllHipHop reported that he had been found unresponsive in his home on December 12, and had been on life support in the intervening period.

His family said: “With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco.

“He passed away on Thursday after his condition took a turn for the worse.

“His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love.

“Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact.”

Macowas born in College Park, Georgia and News.com.au reported that OG Maco first appeared on the rap scene in 2014 with his debut single U Guessed It featuring 2 Chainz becoming his breakout hit.

Page Six reports that Maco’s rise to fame was impeded in 2016 when he was injured in a car accident. In 2019, he shared that he suffered from necrotising fasciitis, a disease that affected his face and scalp.

He wrote at the time on Instagram:

“I’ve been going through this for about three months, and everybody I really thought I could depend on wasn’t there,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “People who I’ve given all my love to — all of everything to just didn’t show up and it caused me to not really trust anybody or believe in anything.”

