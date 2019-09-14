Ogier leads into final day of Rally Turkey

SHOWS: YESILBELDE TO KIZLAN, TURKEY (SEPTEMBER 14, 2019) (WRC - SEE RESTRICTIONS)

1. ON-BOARD WITH SEBASTIEN OGIER (1, CITROEN C3)

2. OGIER (2 SHOTS)

3. ESAPEKKA LAPPI (4, CITROEN C3)

4. ON-BOARD WITH LAPPI (POINT OF VIEW THROUGH WINDSCREEN) AS HE MISJUDGES CORNER

5. ON-BOARD WITH ANDREAS MIKKELSEN (89, HYUNDAI)

6. MIKKELSEN (2 SHOTS)

7. ON-BOARD WITH TEEMU SUNINEN (3, FORD)

8. SUNINEN

9. ON-BOARD WITH KRIS MEEKE (5, TOYOTA)

10.0N-BOARD WITH MEEKE (POINT OF VIEW THROUGH WINDSCREEN AS HE SLIDES OFF ROAD





STORY: Sebastien Ogier will take a 0.2 second lead over Citroen team mate Esapekka Lappi into the final day of Rally Turkey, with championship leader Ott Tanak retiring his Toyota on Saturday (September 14).

Lappi had been 17.7 seconds clear overnight but world champion Ogier reeled in the Finn over the stages near Marmaris. Hyundai's Andreas Mikkelsen was in third place, one minute 17.1 seconds off the lead.

Teemu Suninen of Finland fought hard and brought his battle-scarred Ford Fiesta to the end of the leg only 9.8sec adrift of the Norwegian's i20.

Briton Kris Meeke was lying sixth in his Toyota after the penultimate stage but dropped a place after sliding off the road on badly worn tyres.

Last year's winner Tanak retired in the morning before stage nine in a blow for the Estonian, who leads Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville by 33 points after 10 of 14 rounds.

Neuville, who lost more than four minutes when he rolled his car into a ditch on the day's opening stage, was a distant eighth.

Ogier is 40 points behind Tanak in the standings and set to make big inroads into that lead.

(Production: Annette Faydenko)