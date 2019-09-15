Ogier wins Rally Turkey

SHOWS: MARMARIS, TURKEY (SEPTEMBER 15, 2019) (WRC - SEE RESTRICTIONS)

1. ON-BOARD WITH SEBASTIEN OGIER (1, CITROEN C3)

2. ON-BOARD WITH OGIER (POINT-OF-VIEW THROUGH WINDSCREEN)

3. OGIER (3 SHOTS)

4. ON-BOARD WITH ESAPEKKA LAPPI (4, CITROEN C3)

5. ON-BOARD WITH LAPPI (POINT-OF-VIEW THROUGH WINDSCREEN) - HALF SPINS AND CONTINUES

6. LAPPI (2 SHOTS)

7. ON-BOARD WITH ANDREAS MIKKELSEN (89, HYUNDAI)

6. MIKKELSEN (2 SHOTS)

7. ON-BOARD WITH OTT TANAK (8, TOYOTA YARIS)

8. TANAK (3 SHOTS)

9. OGIER AND CO-DRIVER JULIEN INGRASSIA STANDING NEXT TO THEIR CITROEN AFTER WINNING THE RALLY TURKEY

10. AERIAL OF FINISH AREA

11. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SEBASTIEN OGIER SAYING:

"When we arrived here we knew that anything could happen, it's a super rough rally so some places it's a bit of a lottery, and OK, luckily the bad luck we had all in Germany what was behind us and this weekend we would seek a good result. I'm very happy, it's good for the team, also good motivation after some very struggling time but we all know we need to keep working, it's been good this weekend but it doesn't mean we turned things around, there's a lot of things to be improved still but I'm very happy to give them this victory and it's a good boost for the rest of the season."

12. OGIER AND INGRASSIA ON PODIUM

STORY: Sebastien Ogier headed a Citroen one-two to win the Rally Turkey on Sunday (September 15) to keep his hopes of clinching a seventh consecutive World Rally Championship title alive.

The Frenchman finished 34.7 seconds ahead of his team mate Esapekka Lappi of Finland to secure his first victory since March and close the gap on championship leader Ott Tanak of Estonia.

Lappi, who had a half-spin on the penultimate stage, finished 29.8 seconds ahead of Hyundai driver Andreas Mikkelsen of Norway.

Tanak won the final stage in his Toyota Yaris to claim five bonus points.

(Production: Annette Faydenko)