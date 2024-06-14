'Oh we do like to be beside' — the best seaside commuter homes, from Dungeness to Camber Sands
It’s the dream isn’t it? Retaining the work and action of London whilst living out on the coast.
Mornings with a sea view, evenings with fish & chips, and your days making moves in the capital. Possible?
Yes, of course, and actually made easier with our help. Here’s our pick of the best seaside properties currently on the market...
Cromer, Norfolk
£525,000
A Grade II-listed three bedroom converted Baptist chapel full of original features such as stained glass windows and fireplaces.
Sowerbys, 01263 801124
Brighton, East Sussex
£795,000
Two-bedroom, two-bathroom flat in a Regency building in Kemp Town with sea views and access to a residents’ garden.
Hamptons, 01273 109809
Southwold, Suffolk
£610,000
Three-bedroom, pastel-painted terraced Victorian house a short walk from the seafront. Courtyard garden.
Winkworth, 01502 723007
Westcliff-On-Sea, Essex
£550,000
Two-bedroom seafront apartment with a south-facing balcony and communal gardens. Share of freehold.
Winkworth, 01702 470625
Aldeburgh, Suffolk
£1.5 million
A stand-out four-storey, six-bedroom townhouse close to the high street, with sea views. Currently used as a holiday let.
Savills, 01473 943373
Camber Sands, East Sussex
£645,000
Three-bedroom, detached house on a private road, a five-minute walk from Camber’s five miles of beaches backed by sand dunes.
The Modern House, 020 3795 5920
Blakeney, Norfolk
£1.25 million
A double-fronted brick and flint Georgian house with four bedrooms, plus a self-contained studio in the walled garden.
Sowerbys, 01263 801124
Dungeness, Kent
£875,000
A unique three-bed house set on the shingles of the UK’s only official desert, which is built around a converted original train carriage.
The Modern House, 020 3795 5920
Broadstairs, Kent
£975,000
A four-bedroom semi-detached Regency house with substantial walled garden, a five-minute walk from the beach.
Miles & Barr, 01227 200 600.