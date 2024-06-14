'Oh we do like to be beside' — the best seaside commuter homes, from Dungeness to Camber Sands

It’s the dream isn’t it? Retaining the work and action of London whilst living out on the coast.

Mornings with a sea view, evenings with fish & chips, and your days making moves in the capital. Possible?

Yes, of course, and actually made easier with our help. Here’s our pick of the best seaside properties currently on the market...

Cromer, Norfolk

Church Street (Sowerbys)

£525,000

A Grade II-listed three bedroom converted Baptist chapel full of original features such as stained glass windows and fireplaces.

Sowerbys, 01263 801124

Brighton, East Sussex

Chichester Towers, BN2 (Hamptons)

£795,000

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom flat in a Regency building in Kemp Town with sea views and access to a residents’ garden.

Hamptons, 01273 109809

Southwold, Suffolk

East Green, IP18 (Winkworth)

£610,000

Three-bedroom, pastel-painted terraced Victorian house a short walk from the seafront. Courtyard garden.

Winkworth, 01502 723007

Westcliff-On-Sea, Essex

The Leas, SS0 (Winkworth)

£550,000

Two-bedroom seafront apartment with a south-facing balcony and communal gardens. Share of freehold.

Winkworth, 01702 470625

Aldeburgh, Suffolk

King Street, IP15 (Savills)

£1.5 million

A stand-out four-storey, six-bedroom townhouse close to the high street, with sea views. Currently used as a holiday let.

Savills, 01473 943373

Camber Sands, East Sussex

Riverdale (The Modern House)

£645,000

Three-bedroom, detached house on a private road, a five-minute walk from Camber’s five miles of beaches backed by sand dunes.

The Modern House, 020 3795 5920

Blakeney, Norfolk

High Street (Sowerbys)

£1.25 million

A double-fronted brick and flint Georgian house with four bedrooms, plus a self-contained studio in the walled garden.

Sowerbys, 01263 801124

Dungeness, Kent

Dungeness Road (The Modern House)

£875,000

A unique three-bed house set on the shingles of the UK’s only official desert, which is built around a converted original train carriage.

The Modern House, 020 3795 5920

Broadstairs, Kent

Stone Road (Miles & Barr)

£975,000

A four-bedroom semi-detached Regency house with substantial walled garden, a five-minute walk from the beach.

Miles & Barr, 01227 200 600.