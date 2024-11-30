'Oh Bobby': Cheryl Hines posts video of RFK Jr. showering to promote her beauty line

Cheryl Hines is cleaning up rumors surrounding her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On Friday, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star posted a video on her Instagram Story promoting her beauty line "Hines + Young" which featured her husband RFK Jr. showering semi-nude behind his sitcom star wife. She added "Oh Bobby," to the text portion of her now-expired Instagram Story.

In the video, Hines reprimands him for hopping in the shower as she talks about her beauty company's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

"No. You can't take a shower. I'm doing a video," Hines said in the video which is circulating on social media platforms. "No, no. I'm doing … you've got to give me a second. I'm doing a video from Hines + Young. Honey."

RFK Jr. is President-elect Donald Trump's controversial pick to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services due to his past anti-vaccination views.

Hines continued, explaining the Hines + Young sale was "60 percent off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday," adding that she had "to turn this off before he gets out." The pair tied the knot in 2014.

The mother-daughter self-care line is co-founded by Hines and her daughter Catherine Young, with Hines writing on her website that the duo "launched Hines+Young to explore new ways to feel good without contributing to the problem of plastics."

The duo has been at the center of split rumors since September when Status journalist and former CNN reporter Oliver Darcy broke the news that RFK Jr. and ex-New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi had an alleged sexting affair.

But in an Us Weekly story published Oct. 20, Hines opened up about the pair's decadelong marriage.

"There’s, like, a connection that you look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you, or you look and you check in and it’s like, 'OK. It’s going to be OK. We’re going to move through this moment'," Hines said.

She continued by saying, "you know, a lot of times it’s funny and you can lean over and say, 'This is crazy balls,' and have a moment together and then hold your head up high and go to the next thing."

Hines also told Us that she tries "to embrace the unknown and instead of fighting against it, is sort of trying to embrace it and just say yes to whatever comes your way." She added that she has learned to "let it flow and to find the little moments and not take anything too seriously," adding "even though I find myself in very serious situations!”

Kennedy's mother and family matriarch Ethel Kennedy, died in October. He is the third of 11 children born to Ethel and the late Robert F. Kennedy, who served as attorney general under his older brother, former President John F. Kennedy.

