'Oh My God': Grandkids Surprise Grandparents With Holiday Sleepover

An extended family of adult children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren surprised an older couple in Chesaning, Michigan, with a holiday sleepover as part of a viral TikTok trend.

The trend typically sees adult children arrive at their grandparents’ house with pyjamas, snacks, and sleeping bags, for an unannounced sleepover.

Alexa Tithof captured footage of her extended family surprising her grandparents at their home. Video shows Tithof’s family members sneak up to their grandparent’s house as part of the surprise, much to the delight and bewilderment of their grandmother.

Speaking to Storyful, Tithof said her sister Alli began to plan the surprise over a month ago, with family members travelling from Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, and other parts of Michigan.

Tithof said the family wanted to make Christmas extra special for her grandparents after her great aunt and her great aunt’s husband, with whom her grandparents had been close, both passed away earlier this year.

“It consisted of their five kids, 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren,” Tithof said. “We showed up with lots of food and air mattresses as they still live in the same house my dad grew up in, with only three bedrooms and one bathroom. We definitely had to squeeze.”

“They were in complete shock and extremely happy (my poppy even crying, which rarely happens). It was so great to see the surprise play out, and how happy they both were,” she added. Credit: Alexa Tithof via Storyful

Video Transcript

You guys, hustle, hustle, hustle, hustle, hustle, hustle.

Hustle.

The views.

a I think that.

Grandma, come outside.

Come on Come on, Sally, Grandma, open the door.

Open the door.

I gotta get a picture.

Hold right there.

Hold it.

Hold.

I've been oh my God, I've been telling everybody, Oh, these kids are coming today and the other is the next day.

Oh my God.

Oh my God, the twins you want your shirts?

I'll get.