'Oh My God, It Opened the Fridge!' Bear Steals Watermelon From Family's Garage

A bear was caught on camera stealing a hunk of watermelon from the refrigerator of a family home in southern California on Sunday, May 12.

The video from Chris Yee shows the bear opening the freezer before the rummaging in the refrigerator inside the family’s garage in La Cañada Flintridge.

“Oh my God, it opened the fridge!” his daughter says excitedly.

As the garage door begins to close, the bear hurries out, causing it to stop closing. The bear then returns inside the garage.

The bear is later spotted eating watermelon in the family’s yard.

“The bear plucks out of the refrigerator a third of a watermelon that was sliced and then proceeded to walk to our front yard to sit and eat it,” Yee told Storyful.

The bear left soon after. Credit: Chris Yee via Storyful

Video Transcript

It's in the freezer.

Hi, Cutie.

Dad.

It open the freezer.

It's, for me it's like in the freezer, like it's open the freezer out then.

Yet.

The best still there.

Barry?

Oh my God.

Oh, my God.

He, yeah, he in the freezer?

Oh, my God.

Dad, stop.

Oh, my God.

Oh, my God.

Oh, my God.

A lady's here.

My LA.

He got, it's going, I, my, my, my, my, you should, you should close the gate.

Oh, ok.