'Oh My God!': Tampa Man Wades Through Apartment After Hurricane Milton

A Tampa man gave a taste of what people in the area might be returning to in the wake of Hurricane Milton, when he recorded his arrival back to his flooded home on October 10.

The video here, by Stephon Torres, shows his inundated apartment in Citrus Park.

“Our apartment complex received storm surge, which flooded the whole area. Everyone on the first floor had to evacuate. Up to 3-4 feet of water flooded the place,” Torres told Storyful.

Also in the video, Torres checks his flooded car. “There’s no way. Oh my God, oh my God!” he says, while showing the car’s interior.

At least 23 deaths were confirmed in the state due to the hurricane, local media reported. Credit: Stephon Torres via Storyful

Video Transcript

Bro.

Someone needs to tell her that's not gonna work.

Wow.

So I'm glad we went to my sister house.

This is what we came back to the house is flooding.

Look at the car as well.

If we would have stayed here, it would have been floating.

My car is over there.

I gotta go check it out.

I think my car is flooded too.

Ok. Oh my God, it's bloody.

00 man.

No, you get him a car.

Yo.

Look at my car.

It's flooded.

Go away.

Why is my window down?

It doesn't really matter.

Oh my God, this is, yo, what the hell?

Yeah.

Look, there's no way.

Oh my gosh.

Oh my gosh.

Wow.

And some deeper.