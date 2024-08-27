Oh Good ― Your Dog Knows When You're Lying To Them

Amy Glover
·2 min read
<span class="copyright">Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images</span>
Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images

Some would have you believe that dogs are cats’ less mysterious, more emotionally legible counterparts.

Where cats cryptically stretch or headbutt their owners to show love, for instance, dogs wag their tails and leap in joy.

Such naive displays might trick you into thinking that straightforward-seeming canines aren’t that good at discerning your more complex emotions.

But according to some research, your dog might be better at reading you than you think ― in fact, they may even be able to tell when you’re having them on.

So, my dog knows when I’m lying?

Probably, if a 2021 paper on the topic published in The Royal Society is to be believed.

The researchers used a variation of something called a “Sally-Anne” test to work out whether dogs know you’re lying.

A “Sally-Anne” test is often used on children; it involves them visualising one person (Sally) putting a marble in a basket, and then leaving the room.

When she’s gone, another person (Anne) moves the marble to the box. The children are then asked where Sally will go to to retrieve the marble when she comes back ― those who can see the scene clearly will know she’ll likely look in the basket first because she doesn’t know about Anne’s antics.

Dogs can’t talk, but they can eat. So scientists used food to check their understanding.

They hid food in one of two buckets and got “Sally” to show them the right one.

Then, “Anne” would switch the buckets either in front of or behind the back of Anne.

Sally would call them to the bucket she thought was “right.” Most of the time, dogs ran towards the real right bucket regardless ― but when they followed Sally’s incorrect advice, it was almost always after Anne had “tricked” her.

If Anne had switched the buckets in front of Sally, they were far less likely to follow her command.

What does that mean?

It suggests that dogs might not only understand when orders aren’t accurate, but also that they might be humouring a fooled Sally.

It also may suggest they can tell an innocent mistake from an informed lie, and have a lot less time for the latter.

Speaking to Live Science, the researchers said: “Because more dogs refused to follow a human informant who knows where food is (in contrast to one who didn’t know), but still points to the empty cup, we thought the dogs might have understood her suggestion as ‘deceptive’.”

It’s not proof; scientists called it an “exciting hypothesis.”

Still, if your dog doesn’t have much time for your fake ball-throwing antics, now you know why...

Related...

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest?

    Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest in the Pacific Northwest? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked a similar question Monday via social media and provided the main image and a second image showing a portion of the bear in a different location. We’ve provided

  • This bird species was extinct in Europe. Now it's back, and humans must help it migrate for winter

    PATERZELL, Germany (AP) — How do you teach a bird how, and where, to fly?

  • 'Give him a push': Watch beachgoers help stranded shark back into the water in Nantucket

    Liza Phillips was tossing football with her dad and brother at Low Beach in Nantucket when they noticed the shark struggling on the beach.

  • US Fish and Wildlife is playing God by carrying out largest massacre of birds of prey | Opinion

    The USFWS issued a final Environmental Impact Statement to initiate the shooting of 450,000 barred owls in California, Oregon and Washington.

  • This Adorable Ferret Has the Most Amazing Comeback Story

    The U.S’s only native ferret is utterly adorable, and the effort to save it is creating a new blueprint for conservation. It all began with a dog named Shep.

  • How to keep your furry friends safe from coyotes

    Coyotes are the talk of Parma after a woman claimed in a social media post that her two dogs were attacked by coyotes in her backyard.

  • Seagull species in serious decline, say experts

    The decrease is because of the loss of nesting habitat and lack of food availability, the RSPB says.

  • Video shows one of the new born panda twins at Zoo Berlin

    Zoo Berlin announced on Friday that longtime resident giant panda Meng Meng has given birth to twins — for a second time. A video released by the zoo shows one of the panda cubs in an incubator being cleaned. The cubs will alternate being with their mother every two to three hours to drink milk and are otherwise being cared for in the incubator donated by a Berlin hospital.

  • China unveils world's first intelligent robotic whale shark

    Chinese company Shenyang Aerospace Xinguang Group has unveiled the world's first intelligent robotic whale shark. In footage released in early August, the 16-foot bionic fish is equipped with cameras, sensors and sonars and can accurately replicate the movements of a real whale shark. Scientists hope the feat will pave the way for the future of marine exploration.

  • RFJ Jr. once chain-sawed off whale’s head, took it home, daughter says

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once lopped off the head of a dead, beached whale with a chain saw, according to his daughter. The incident came long before the current Donald Trump supporter and former would-be presidential candidate staged a dead bear cub in Central Park to look like a bike accident as a prank — some four years after doctors reportedly discovered a dead worm in his brain. The latest ...

  • Round The Horn! Woburn Safari Park Gets Two New Rhino Residents

    Woburn Safari Park has two very special new residents - two Southern White rhinos called Granville and Azeeza. Granville, a five-year-old male, arrived from West Midlands Safari Park on August 20th, And Azeeza, a three-year-old female arrived later the same day from Safari Zoo Cumbria. Known for his friendly nature and love of attention from his keepers, Granville is expected to settle in well with the rest of the rhino herd. He is known for his curiosity and confidence – as a baby he was seen approaching the giraffe herd, in his previous home which included mixed species in a drive-through reserve. Keepers are confident he will adapt well to Woburn’s 42-acre reserve in the Road Safari, integrating with other resident species like ostriches, cattle and eland antelopes. The team is also thrilled to welcome Azeeza, a three-year-old rhino. Born on February 8th, 2021, to mother Ntombi and father Muzungu, Azeeza's name means ‘Strong, Powerful, and Dear.’ From the moment she was born, she was noted for her size, being noticeably larger than her sister who was six weeks older. Azeeza quickly developed a fascination with her father, often running to him with eager curiosity. Known for a stubborn streak inherited from her mother, Azeeza will also be bringing a confident personality to her new home. The horny new pair bring hope for the potential breeding of this endangered species at the Park, as they are classified as ‘Near Threatened’ due to ongoing poaching and habitat loss out in the wild.

  • Dead humpback whale washes up on SLO County shore. ‘It’s sad to see’

    The whale had large bites taken out of its abdomen.

  • Grizzly Bear Enjoys Fresh Bedding at Maryland Zoo

    A resident grizzly bear at Maryland Zoo got comfy in her new bedding on August 21, footage shows.This camera captured Nita the grizzly rolling around in a bed of hay in her enclosure in Baltimore.Nita arrived at the zoo in December 2016 with her sister, Nova, after the pair were orphaned in Montana. Credit: Maryland Zoo via Storyful

  • Christina Hall Slips Into Little Black Bikini While Vacationing Amid Josh Hall Divorce

    Her ex filed for divorce in July, after nearly three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences"

  • Woman dead, husband charged in femicide at west Ottawa home

    Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro

  • Trump Says We ‘Gotta’ Restrict the First Amendment

    The former president vowed to torch free-speech protections days after RFK Jr. touted him as anti-censorship

  • RFK Jr. Confronted by Fox on Cheryl Hines Drama

    The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the ver

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Joseph Baena Embark on Bike Ride Together in Canada

    The 'Terminator' star and his youngest son spent a day sightseeing in Toronto

  • Jessica Simpson Sizzles in Second-Skin Catsuit, Big Hair and Even Bigger Hoops: See Her Latest Look

    The fashion mogul and musician is all about loud luxury when it comes to her wardrobe

  • Trump Flashes ‘Unusual’ Thumbs Up and Smile at Graves of Fallen Marines

    Donald Trump was photographed smiling and giving an awkward thumbs up Monday at the graves of fallen Marines in Arlington National Cemetery.The former president’s demeanor was criticized online as many were puzzled—and others outright offended—that he’d give his signature smirk and hand gesture at such a sensitive site.“Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual to say the least,” posted Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican lawmaker who’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.Read more at