‘Oh, Mary!’ Becomes First Show Of Broadway Season To Recoup Production Costs

Oh, Mary!, the Cole Escola hit Broadway comedy that last summer became the first show in the 121-year history of the Lyceum Theatre to gross more than $1 million in a single week, has recouped its entire production cost, producers announced today.

Capitalized at $4,525,000, Oh, Mary!, directed by Sam Pinkleton, is the first show of the 2024-2025 Broadway season to announce its recoupment. The recoupment announcement was made today by producers Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

Escola wrote and stars in Oh, Mary! The comedy, depicting Mary Todd Lincoln as a miserable, hard-drinking cabaret-star-wannabe in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, also features Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.

Since its opening on July 11 at the Lyceum, Oh, Mary! has broken its own box office record nine times, most recently for the week ending November 24 with a gross of $1,225,937 and an average ticket price of $171.32.

Twice extended, tickets for Oh, Mary! are on sale through January 19, 2025.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and ShowTown Productions.

