‘Oh, Mary!’ Becomes First Show Of Broadway Season To Recoup Production Costs
Oh, Mary!, the Cole Escola hit Broadway comedy that last summer became the first show in the 121-year history of the Lyceum Theatre to gross more than $1 million in a single week, has recouped its entire production cost, producers announced today.
Capitalized at $4,525,000, Oh, Mary!, directed by Sam Pinkleton, is the first show of the 2024-2025 Broadway season to announce its recoupment. The recoupment announcement was made today by producers Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.
More from Deadline
Kaley Cuoco Surprises 'The Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Jim Parsons On Broadway: "Reunited"
Destiny's Child Reunites As Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Visit Michelle Williams On Broadway
Megan Hilty Reveals Hilarious On-Theme Note Meryl Streep Gave Her Ahead Of 'Death Becomes Her' Broadway Debut: "I'm Dead"
Escola wrote and stars in Oh, Mary! The comedy, depicting Mary Todd Lincoln as a miserable, hard-drinking cabaret-star-wannabe in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, also features Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.
Since its opening on July 11 at the Lyceum, Oh, Mary! has broken its own box office record nine times, most recently for the week ending November 24 with a gross of $1,225,937 and an average ticket price of $171.32.
Twice extended, tickets for Oh, Mary! are on sale through January 19, 2025.
Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and ShowTown Productions.
Best of Deadline
All The Surprise Songs Taylor Swift Has Played On Her Eras Tour So Far
'Wicked' Stars Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande Talk Friendship, Jon M. Chu's "Infectious" Excitement And "Full Circle" Moment Of Film Plus Those Cameos
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.