Mess of Hot Oil and Melting Plastic Provides Much Needed Cooking Lesson for Students

College students in Cardiff, Wales, learned the hard way that hot cooking oil needs to be cooled down before being transferred to a plastic container.

Footage filmed and posted to TikTok by Oliver Wood shows Wood’s flatmate handling hot oil after cooking fries. “I didn’t let the oil cool. Oh, no,” the flatmate says as the container he poured the oil into melts and gives way, sending oil cascading onto the kitchen floor.

Later footage shows the flatmate holding up the partially melted plastic container. Credit: Oliver Wood via Storyful

