Oh no it isn't: Pantomime dame crowned carnival queen

The pantomime dame will bring a break from tradition to the carnival

Organisers of a long-running carnival in Sutton on Sea have selected a pantomime dame for the role of queen in a break from tradition.

Committee chairman Stuart Martin said he had a "brainwave" after seeing Rob Ives performing in a local production of Cinderella.

Mr Martin said the performer's "flamboyance" would bring something new to the role.

Mr Ives said it was a "great honour" to be asked to be part of the carnival.

In an interview with BBC Radio Lincolnshire, Mr Martin said it had become increasingly difficult "to get a carnival queen, or even a carnival king" due to the resort having an older population.

The carnival takes place on 28 July

"So, this year we decided we would try to do something a little bit different," he said.

"I had a brainwave of asking him [Mr Ives] if he would like to be our carnival queen, and he accepted."

Mr Martin said the theme for this year's event was "fantastical steampunk", adding that the "flamboyance of Rob" would fit perfectly.

He said the appointment would also help to make the event more inclusive.

'Means the world'

"I love it and there's something for everyone with panto," he added.

Mr Ives said: "It means the world. It shows that the world is changing and people are becoming more diverse.

"It shows community spirit and inclusion. For me and the area it's a really big thing."

The carnival, which was originally founded with the help of Billy Butlin, takes place on 28 July.

Mr Ives will also be tasked with attending various fundraising events during his tenure.

