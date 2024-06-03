'Oh, Sure!': Ex-Trump Critic Chris Sununu Says He's Fine Supporting Him After Conviction

CNN’s Kasie Hunt questioned New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Donald Trump supporter-turned-critic-turned-supporter-again, on whether he’s “comfortable” voting for the former president despite the fact that he’s been convicted.

“Oh, sure! As — apparently, according to the polls — most of America is,” said Sununu in an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Sununu — who described himself as a “Trump guy through and through” in 2019 — transformed into a frequent critic of the former president in recent years, describing him as “not a real Republican,” “crazy” and previously calling on the GOP to “find another candidate” for 2024.

Sununu, who backed former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley before hopping onto the Trump train in March, told Hunt that the “reality” is the former president’s guilty verdict isn’t really moving people’s decisions on how to vote.

“But do you find it troubling, at all?” Hunt later asked of Trump’s conviction.

“Look, I don’t want my nominee to be convicted of anything, of course, and I worked as hard as anybody other than maybe Nikki Haley, of course, to make sure he wasn’t the nominee because I think we had a lot better choices,” he said.

“But he is going to be the Republican nominee of the party.”

Hunt would later flip to a clip of Haley from February where she declared that there’s no way Americans would vote for a “convicted criminal” before asking Sununu if he thinks she’s “wrong.”

“Uh, yeah, apparently. Apparently we were both wrong on that one,” said Sununu, who told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins last year that Trump “should” drop out if he was convicted (although he was referring to the classified documents case).

He continued, “And I think the issue there, it’s not just that he’s convicted ... But when you look at what happened, what the extent the prosecution had to go to line up these dominoes, to bring a conviction on charges that had never been brought against anybody in the state of New York ever.”

