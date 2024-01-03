‘Ohhhh the food!’ This Idaho restaurant served the best cheeseburger of 2023, Yelp says

Idaho may be known for its potatoes, but the Gem State is no slouch when it comes to the true American classic: cheeseburgers.

It’s so simple; ultimately, all you need is a patty, a slice of cheese — take your pick between Swiss, cheddar or even pepper jack — and perhaps some ketchup, mustard, pickles or onions if you want to spice things up.

Of course, there are more adventurous burgers, too: burgers with several patties balanced precariously or cheese and toppings stuffed inside the meat.

But whatever your preference, the quality of the burger ultimately matters most. To help customers find the tastiest options, Yelp compiled a list of restaurants with the best burgers in each state.

So, which restaurant in Idaho can lay claim to the best cheeseburger in the Gem State?

According to Yelp, the highest-rated restaurant is right here in the Treasure Valley — Hit List, located in Garden City, 4.8 stars out of 5 from 81 reviews.

Hit List grinds, forms, cures and smokes all of its patties in-house, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

There’s nothing overly fancy with Hit List’s menu, with the most adventurous burger perhaps being the chili cheeseburger: a house patty topped with housemade chili, two slices of American cheese, onions and mustard on a toasted butter bun.

A classic burger, regular cheeseburger, pulled pork burger and pastrami burger are also all offered, along with a handful of sandwiches.

But while the menu may be simple, the flavor is much more than that, according to the Yelp reviews.

Joyce B. of Blue Lake, California, wrote on Dec. 6 that you should skip the fast food joints and not walk but run to Hit List.

“Warm atmosphere, friendly service and ohhhh the food! Piping hot, fresh fries, my classic (locally sourced) burger was hot and juicy,” she wrote. “All the condiments were fresh, pickles crisp, tomato ripe, and cheese melted to perfection.

Deborah S. of Boise commented in January 2023 that Hit List was the best burger in the Boise area.

“The meat is flavorful and juicy and cooked and seasoned just right,” she wrote. “... If you love a good cheeseburger then this is the place to go! It’s a hidden gem in our city!”