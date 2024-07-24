Ohio advocates plan to hold lawmakers accountable with anti-gerrymandering reform

The Daily Beast

On Tuesday North Korea snubbed Donald Trump once again by brushing off a suggestion by the former president that he would improve relations with the country if elected president in November.Trump told the Republican National Convention he got along with Kim, and that the North Korean leader probably wanted him back in the White House. “I think he misses me, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said.An anonymous commentary in the North Korean Central News Agency, or NKCNA, a state-controlled med