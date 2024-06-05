Ohio AG tries to block sale of rare books at Hebrew Union College
Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion has already appeared to take steps toward selling rare books and manuscripts from its world-famous Klau Library.
The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced a “three-pronged approach” Tuesday to go after the justice system following former President Trump’s conviction. The plan, according to Johnson, includes using the appropriations process, legislation brought to the floor and Congress’s oversight authority to take on the Justice Department. “All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have…
The former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records last week.
Conservative commentator George Conway slammed CNN for its coverage of former President Trump’s hush money trial, criticizing the network for what he claimed was the permitting of right-wing “lies” to be told on the air. Conway, the former Trump ally-turned vocal critic, reflected on his tense conversation on CNN last week with Scott Jennings, a…
Critics thought Karoline Leavitt inadvertently told the truth with her latest rant on behalf of the former president.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stoked the flames of her own party’s implosion on Tuesday, calling her Republican colleagues “feckless” over their unwillingness to support her solo effort to impeach President Joe Biden. “Today, we should be voting to impeach Joe Biden, because of the invasion in the United States,” she said on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. “Oh, but no! None of that is happening up here in Washington, D.C. because Republicans continually have their head up their ass.”“Thi
Donald Trump has called on the Supreme Court to weigh in on his hush-money case as his sentencing looms next month.The former president, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, is set to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the beginning of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. He has vowed to appeal his history-making conviction on charges related to his efforts to unlawfully influence the 2016 election with a scheme to cover up a hush-money payment
The Mayor said that no one wants to see a young girl ‘handled in a way that can seem offensive or abusive’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
"I can be very military," the former president once wrote in a 2013 Facebook post.
This move could destroy the GOP’s chances of control over the Senate, he warned.
The pundit made an alarming prediction about the former president.
The “Morning Joe” host laughed off the former president’s remarks on prayer.
538’s Galen Druke breaks down recent polling for the 2024 presidential election following former President Donald Trump’s conviction.
What former SC Gov. Nikki Haley’s callousness in Israel says about her | Opinion
Former U.N. weapons inspector turned sex offender Scott Ritter has made a name for himself parroting Kremlin propaganda about the war against Ukraine.But if he was hoping Moscow would back him up after he says he was barred from traveling to Russia because Washington is “afraid” of him appearing at a St. Petersburg economic forum, he was apparently sadly mistaken.While Ritter and his supporters—including Russian media—have played up the notion that his passport was seized because he has the U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Tuesday that would sanction the International Criminal Court for requesting arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter, made the statement during a recorded prison phone call weeks ago
Witnesses in the various criminal cases against the former president have gotten pay raises, new jobs and more. If any benefits were intended to influence testimony, that could be a crime.
Bill Maher predicted an Election Day defeat for President Biden, despite reiterating his support for the president, telling tech journalist Kara Swisher that former President Trump is likely to rally enough support for a second term. “I would vote for [Biden’s] head in a jar of blue liquid over Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean…