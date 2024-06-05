Ohio AG tries to block sale of rare books at Hebrew Union College

The Daily Beast

Former U.N. weapons inspector turned sex offender Scott Ritter has made a name for himself parroting Kremlin propaganda about the war against Ukraine.But if he was hoping Moscow would back him up after he says he was barred from traveling to Russia because Washington is “afraid” of him appearing at a St. Petersburg economic forum, he was apparently sadly mistaken.While Ritter and his supporters—including Russian media—have played up the notion that his passport was seized because he has the U.S.