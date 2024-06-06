Ohio bill proposes defunding public libraries if they don't remove, hide 'harmful' materials

CBC

A dispute over a private road is boiling up on Lobster Lane in Peggys Cove, N.S., pitting homeowners in the tiny seaside community against each other in court. The defendants, Paul and Claire Paruch, own the entrance to the lane, which has been used as a road by local families to access historic fishing buildings for nearly 200 years. After buying the land in 2011, the Paruchs recently built a roadblock of dirt and sod that limits access to the other properties on Lobster Lane — one of a handful