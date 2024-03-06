New Ohio Career Navigator aims to streamline process of finding jobs, education

CBC

Calgary's labour market is expected to cool over the next couple of years before staffing challenges are projected to re-emerge in the next budget cycle — but labour shortages in certain sectors could persist for the next decade.That's according to the City of Calgary's new labour market outlook, which forecasts supply, demand and imbalances in Calgary's labour market from 2024 to 2033.The report, which is an extension of the city's biannual economic outlook, is believed to be the first analysis