Ohio changing SNAP program to make it easier to transition off food assistance program
Ohio changing SNAP program to make it easier to transition off food assistance program
Ohio changing SNAP program to make it easier to transition off food assistance program
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa
"Well, it came pretty late, but that 2020/Jan 6 section was quite a moment!"
I hope his keyboard is okay after this.
Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted the result of nine of out 10 presidential elections since 1984
A 43-foot-tall nude statue of former president Donald Trump was put up near a Las Vegas interstate and local Republicans have condemned it.
The son of the former president was given an awkward reminder after the vice presidential debate.
It's not easy staying low-key in Canada's largest city when you're the size of a small pickup truck. Being a famous NBA legend doesn't help, either.
Jim Acosta was clearly frustrated with Corey Lewandowski.
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wondered "if there’s something actually going on" with the former president.
Voters could have been forgiven for wishing the Trump-Harris debate was more like the vice presidential contest. | Opinion
Special counsel Jack Smith has outlined new details of former President Donald Trump and his allies' sweeping and "increasingly desperate" efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, in a blockbuster court filing Wednesday aimed at defending Smith's prosecution of Trump following the Supreme Court's July immunity ruling. Trump intentionally lied to the public, state election officials, and his own vice president in an effort to cling to power after losing the election, while privately describing some of the claims of election fraud as "crazy," prosecutors alleged in the 165-page filing.
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on Wednesday’s Morning Joe that one of JD Vance’s answers during his debate against Tim Walz explains exactly why he’s not supporting the Republican ticket in this election.Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, was speaking about a moment toward the end of Tuesday’s vice presidential debate in which Walz asked Vance point blank whether or not he believed his running mate, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 election. Apparently unwilling to contradict Trump’s false claim
The projection reportedly appeared hours after Vance arrived at Trump Tower in New York ahead of the vice presidential debate.
Things aren’t looking good for notorious Republican Party hardliner-in-a-hardline-state Ted Cruz’s re-election hopes.The Cook Political Report has just updated its assessment of the Texas Senate race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican” amid what appear to be significant signs of momentum behind Democrat Colin Allred’s campaign.Even among Republicans, the forecaster reports that Allred—“a Black football captain at Baylor University who played for the Tennessee Titans before working in t
The teen walked in the star-studded show alongside Alexa Chung, Hilary Swank and Willem Dafoe
Buckingham Palace was forced to delete their initial social media post announcing Princess Beatrice's second pregnancy
Kate Middleton has made a rare appearance following her treatment for cancer where the Princess of Wales met with a young cancer patient and the duo shared an embrace – see moving photo
This is tough news for the former Bruins goaltender.
The late-night host questioned the former president's age and mental fitness after a strange tangent during a campaign event.
“I’ve known him for a long time,” said David Frum.