Ohio City Cancels Culture Festival After Threats Linked To Racist Conspiracy Theories

CultureFest, an annual festival held in Springfield, Ohio, has been canceled due to recent threats against the city, whose immigration population has been the target of racist conspiracy theories.

The decision to cancel CultureFest was made “to prevent any potential risks to attendees, staff, vendors and volunteers,” the city said in an announcement Monday.

“We deeply regret having to cancel CultureFest, as we know it is a beloved event for our community,” said City Manager Bryan Heck. “However, the safety of our residents and visitors must come first.”

It wasn’t clear if any threats were made directly against the festival. Attempts to reach city officials for comment Monday were not immediately successful.

A man walks past the Springfield City Hall after bomb threats were made against buildings earlier in the day in Springfield, Ohio. ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images

The event, scheduled for Sept. 27 to 28 in the city’s downtown district, was billed as a family-friendly celebration of diversity, arts and local culture. It would have featured live music and dance performances as well as multi-cultural food and shopping.

The city of Springfield has received multiple bomb threats after being targeted by debunked claims that its Haitian immigrants have been stealing and eating people’s pets.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs,” former President Donald Trump baselessly said during his prime-time debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday. “They’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country. And it’s a shame.”

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, has also spread these rumors.

The executive director of the Haitian Community Help and Support Center, holds hands with pastors on Sept. 12 during a prayer at the end of a press conference where religious leaders called for calm and support after growing tensions about the Haitian population in Springfield exploded when former President Donald Trump spread debunked rumors that Haitians were stealing pets and eating them. ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images

Springfield’s mayor, city manager and police department have rejected these racist claims. Ohio’s governor has, too.

The allegations come as the city and state face an influx of legal immigrants, which city officials have attributed to Springfield’s lower cost of living and available work.

“Now that there are numerous immigrant families residing in our community, word of mouth is adding to our population, as this communal culture is sharing their positive experiences about living in our community with family and friends who are also seeking to leave the impoverished and dangerous living conditions of their home country,” the city has said.

The rapid growth has not come without its pains, however, and so the city has encouraged its citizens to reach out to state and federal representatives for support.

“We need support at the federal level to ensure that our schools, healthcare providers, and other local services have the resources they need to serve our growing population effectively,” the city said in a letter template shared with residents.

Related...