Ohio commission awards bids to frack oil and gas under state parks, wildlife areas

ABC News

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro has asked the U.S Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to allow him to remain out of prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction. The filing comes two weeks after U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta denied Navarro's request to remain free during his appeal. "Dr. Navarro respectfully requests expedited briefing and disposition of this matter because he expects imminent direction to report to the Bureau of Prisons to serve his four (4) month sentence," Navarro's attorney wrote to the Court of Appeals on Friday.