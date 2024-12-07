Ohio GOP, again, proposes restricting marijuana and making it more expensive

The Daily Beast

Blanket precautionary pardons are being considered for some of Donald Trump’s biggest political foes, according to a new report. Biden officials have been looking at who Trump and his FBI director pick Kash Patel may go after once they take over the White House, the latest sign of concern from the Democratic Party ahead of his impending inauguration. Some of those who are being considered for the precautionary pardon include newly-elected Sen. Adam Schiff, a Democrat who served on Congress’s Jan