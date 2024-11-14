Ohio Gov. DeWine expected to sign bill on school bathroom use by transgender students

Reuters

ROME (Reuters) -President Sergio Mattarella told Elon Musk on Wednesday not to interfere in Italian affairs after the U.S. billionaire said Rome judges blocking a government anti-immigration initiative should be sent packing. The highly unusual statement from the Italian head of state came against a backdrop of growing tension between the ruling coalition and the judiciary that has attracted the attention of Musk, who is a friend of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "These judges need to go," Musk wrote on X on Tuesday, referring to a panel of Rome magistrates who had questioned the legality of a government initiative to detain asylum-seekers in Albania -- a measure aimed at discouraging irregular immigration.