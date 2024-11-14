Ohio Gov. DeWine expected to sign bill on school bathroom use by transgender students
Ohio Gov. DeWine expected to sign bill on school bathroom use by transgender students
Ohio Gov. DeWine expected to sign bill on school bathroom use by transgender students
"Latino male Trump voter told CNN mass deportation won't extend to law-abiding workers. 'That wouldn’t be fair. They need to make sure that they don’t throw away, they don’t kick out, they don’t deport people that are family oriented.'"
Justine Bateman feels like she can breathe again after the presidential election. She's not alone – though many disagree.
A former Clinton administration official said Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence is "really concerning."
President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo
Donald Trump's wife suggested it wasn't authentic.
The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."
The CNN host's words of disbelief may haunt you if the Florida extremist is confirmed as the attorney general.
The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday that President-elect Trump knew she did not want to serve in his second administration when he publicly announced over the weekend that he would not be offering her a job. “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to…
Video footage shared by Ukraine's 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade appears to show a devastating attack on a Russian convoy in Donetsk.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pleaded with fellow Republicans to back Donald Trump’s choice as attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after initially sounding skeptical about the bombshell pick. Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said: “To every Republican, give Matt a chance.” His remark came amid a growing rebellion from GOP ranks over the surprise decision. Several Republican senators openly showed their disdain, saying it wasn’t a “serious” appointment.
Ty Cobb also dunked on Donald Trump's cabinet picks with a brutal basketball analogy.
Top figures in the MAGA world spent Wednesday complaining that their pick for Senate Majority Leader, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, didn’t clear the first round of voting. Those upset took to social media and their podcasts to whine and even threaten to oust Sen. John Thune (R-SD)—who was voted into Senate leadership via secret ballot—if he doesn’t fall in line with all of Donald Trump’s requests. “If he does not support President Trump in these next 30 to 45 days to fill President Trump’s cabinet, w
Jesse Watters Primetime host boasted of his ties to some of those headed for the most powerful jobs in government
ROME (Reuters) -President Sergio Mattarella told Elon Musk on Wednesday not to interfere in Italian affairs after the U.S. billionaire said Rome judges blocking a government anti-immigration initiative should be sent packing. The highly unusual statement from the Italian head of state came against a backdrop of growing tension between the ruling coalition and the judiciary that has attracted the attention of Musk, who is a friend of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "These judges need to go," Musk wrote on X on Tuesday, referring to a panel of Rome magistrates who had questioned the legality of a government initiative to detain asylum-seekers in Albania -- a measure aimed at discouraging irregular immigration.
We're past the bad place.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s legal team filed a motion to jump ship from a case in which two election workers he defamed are trying to collect a $146 million defamation judgment. Kenneth Caruso asked Wednesday that he and co-counsel David Labkowski be allowed to quit representing the disgraced coffee salesman and onetime lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump, citing New York rules that let lawyers bail on clients with whom they have a “fundamental disagreement.” They also invoked
The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.
Alina Habba, a lawyer for an top aide to President-elect Trump, says she is out of the running to become his White House press secretary. “While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium I will…
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border czar says there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-U.S. border that he plans to deal with the moment the new Republican administration takes power.Tom Homan, named Sunday as the official in charge of all U.S. border issues, said in a television interview that he expects there will be "tough conversations" with Ottawa about the situation along the Canada-U.S. border. "The problem with the northern border is a huge national s