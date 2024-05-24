Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine calls lawmakers into special session to fix Biden ballot debacle
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has called the lawmakers into a special session to pass legislation to ensure President Joe Biden will be on the November ballot.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has called the lawmakers into a special session to pass legislation to ensure President Joe Biden will be on the November ballot.
Trump said Putin would pay him a special courtesy but not "anyone else".
The former president’s “fair and square” comment did not go down well.
“This is how people spread disinformation and lies and get away with it," the MSNBC anchor said of Haley's "cynical" reasons for backing Trump.
Getty Russia’s Defense Ministry has unilaterally moved to revise the borders of Russian territorial waters in the Baltic Sea, drafting a government decree on the expansion without even bothering to notify NATO members Finland and Lithuania.In reaction to the surprised responses of the Baltic Sea states, the Kremlin on Wednesday issued a statement that seems bound only to make matters worse. Insisting that there’s “nothing political” about the proposed border change, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dm
“I’ve never heard Joe Biden sound so f**king cool in my life," said the "Daily Show" host.
The House speaker, an evangelical in a special “covenant marriage,” spoke up, though, against the ex-president’s trial.
Ali Abbasi pointed out an awkward truth for the former president.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene’s baseless claim that the feds planned to “assassinate” Donald Trump in 2022 may not have been taken seriously by most of the American public, but Moscow’s propaganda machine is reporting it as fact.“The FBI planned to kill Donald Trump: details revealed in the USA,” one popular Kremlin-friendly newspaper blared, citing the “popular” Republican congresswoman.The claim was pushed out by top state-run outlets like RIA Novosti and Sputnik, and feve
CNNSen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), when asked Wednesday on CNN whether he would accept the results of the 2024 presidential election, responded by calling it a “ridiculous question,” further exemplifying how Trump-allied Republicans have refused to commit to honoring the outcome of the race.In an interview with The Source anchor Kaitlan Collins, Cruz sidestepped the simple prompt in the same vein as Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) did before him.“In 2024,” Co
Pentagon leadership says the B-21 penetrating strike aircraft will form the "backbone" of America's future bomber fleet.
A claim about the president’s son lying to Congress doesn’t match the evidence Republicans presented Wednesday.
JERUSALEM (AP) — A group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza has released new video footage showing Hamas’ capture of five female Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The video shows several of the young soldiers bloody and wounded. In one scene, a militant tells one of the terrified women she is beautiful. The footage was taken by Hamas militants who stormed the Nahal Oz military base, part of the militant group’s wider assault on southern Israel that killed roughly 1
ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who brought a sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and others, has won the Democratic primary in her bid for reelection.
With no warships in its arsenal, Ukraine has used unmanned drones and anti-ship missiles to menace Russia's powerful Black Sea Fleet.
Greene seemed to embrace the insult in an Instagram post.
"That's not the Donald Trump I know, and I played full contact hockey without a helmet this morning," the "Daily Show" correspondent quipped.
Egyptian intelligence quietly changed the terms of a ceasefire proposal that Israel had already signed off on earlier this month, ultimately scuttling a deal that could have released Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and set a pathway to temporarily end the fighting in Gaza, according to three people familiar with the discussions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thursday's White House state dinner honoring Kenyan President William Ruto offered around 500 guests stunning D.C. views, a knockout menu, a dose of celebrity star power and even a little family drama. "I'm looking forward to having all the conversations,” Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar declared as she arrived, no doubt speaking for many a guest at one of the largest-ever White House state dinners. Country singer Brad Paisley showed up in his signature cowboy hat, and was wearing du
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday took a quick jab at the House Oversight Committee for devolving into highly publicized chaos last week during a markup to hold him in contempt of Congress. When asked Thursday if he watched the Oversight Committee’s hearing last week, Garland quipped, “I caught part of that hearing on ‘Saturday…
OTTAWA — A new government bill tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday would allow Canadians to pass citizenship rights down to their children born outside the country — a move that would add an unknown number of new citizens.