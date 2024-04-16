Ohio judge temporarily blocks ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth

CBC

A group of three teens has been arrested for alleged sexual assault in connection with hazing on a hockey team, Manitoba RCMP say. The three are accused of sexual assaults on five victims who were 15 and 16, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday. The three teens were arrested Monday — two for sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement, and one for sexual assault and assault, RCMP said in the news release. "It's very important for the youth out there or people involved