Ohio leads nation in tornadoes in 2024: Here's where numbers stand
Ohio leads nation in tornadoes in 2024: Here's where numbers stand
Ohio leads nation in tornadoes in 2024: Here's where numbers stand
The former president's onetime right-hand man pointed out Trump's history when it comes to marking his children's educational milestones.
The former president's disingenuous spin on his hush money trial whipped up anger on the right, including from his other sons Don Jr. and Eric.
TORONTO — Two men who worked for Air Canada and an alleged firearms trafficker are among nine people charged in a heist of nearly $24 million in gold and cash from Toronto's Pearson airport a year ago, police said Wednesday, offering new details of what happened in the "sensational" case. Peel Regional Police said their joint investigation – dubbed Project 24K – with the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau has resulted in a combined 19 criminal charges against the suspects, including multi
Because it's "not a case that keeps him up at night," claimed Alyssa Farah Griffin.
The prominent attorney gave a legal opinion from upside-down land.
The Texas couple made some big admissions about the former president.
A photo of green onions being sold with the roots chopped off at a Toronto Loblaws store is stirring more anger online against the Canadian grocery giant.
The Fox News host got called out for her characterization of Trump's relationship with Stormy Daniels.
'Father of the Bride' producer Carol Bride has declared Sydney Sweeney "can't act" and is "not pretty".
"The Daily Show" correspondent tried logic on some of the ex-president's fans. He didn't get very far.
Moments before her death, a pregnant British attorney said her husband had shoved her off a cliff.
Check out this hilarious lip reading of what Taylor Swift said to Travis Kelce during Coachella.
On Tuesday, the second day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Judge Juan Merchan rebuked defense lawyers after Trump was heard muttering his disapproval of an answer given by a potential juror in the case.
His attorney said he returned to the U.S. to stand trial after years of visa issues prevented him from reentering the country.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe jurors haven’t even been selected yet. The trial really hasn’t even started. But as Donald Trump’s first day in criminal court wrapped up on Monday, the former president already seemed to be losing.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan displayed little patience for, as he insisted on calling him, “Mr. Trump.” That the judge is already over the former president’s antics is abundantly clear. And as Trump’s lawyers repeatedly trie
The supermodel joins Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser and Tina Kunakey in the new summer 2024 campaign
The Duke of Sussex appeared at Travalyst's annual convening on April 16
"This one may be controversial, but I wouldn't recommend it to anyone."
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Wednesday he will vote for the “Republican ticket” in the November presidential election. “I think it’s my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country,” Barr said on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom.” “And in my mind, that’s — I will vote the…
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.