Ohio Man, 38, Dead After Likely Being Struck by Roller Coaster While Attempting to Retrieve His Keys

Arntanaro Nelson, of Wilmington, died on Friday, officials told local news outlets

Kings Island The Banshee roller coaster at Kings Island in Ohio

The man whom authorities believe was likely hit by a roller coaster at an Ohio amusement park last week has died, according to multiple news reports.

Arntanaro Nelson, 38, of Wilmington, died Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was being treated following the incident at Kings Island on Wednesday, June 19, according to NBC affiliate WLWT and The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Both Mason police and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed the victim’s identity, CBS affiliate WHIO reported.

A Kings Island spokesperson said Nelson entered a fenced, restricted area by the Banshee roller coaster around 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday, per WLWT.

A police report obtained by PEOPLE identifies Nelson as one of the involved parties and states that officers were first called “for a traumatic injury” at the park after King Islands security found the victim in a restricted area near the rollercoaster.

(The coroner's office and the park did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

Police reportedly said the victim was attempting to retrieve keys he had dropped while on the roller coaster when he was apparently struck by the ride.

A Kings Island ride operator, who was not working the Banshee ride, told CBS affiliate WKRC the victim approached a greeter at the entrance of the ride with two kids and informed them that he had lost his keys and “needed to retrieve them.”

“The person up front told them that they couldn't do that right now [and] that they will have to wait until the park closes, and then we can get them to you at lost and found,” said the employee, who remained anonymous.

A short time later, the anonymous ride operator said a batch of riders returned incredibly upset.

“They said, ‘We hit something, we hit something, we hit something!’ ” the employee recalled.

Nelson was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to WLWT and WHIO. He succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The coroner's office listed Nelson’s death as a "suspected accident,” per the Enquirer. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Banshee ride reopened Saturday morning, according to the Enquirer and WHIO.

