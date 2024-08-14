Ohio officer pleads not guilty to murder in shooting that killed pregnant woman
The woman was arrested on multiple charges, according to police.
Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault as well as one count of disorderly conduct and public intoxication
It is the second courtroom attack involving the case in several months
Butter worth $800 was taken from two Guelph stores on Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:30 p.m., a man entered a store near Gordon Street and Clair Road in Guelph's south end and left with two cases of butter. Police say the two cases were worth about $500.About an hour later, a man walked into a store at Kortright Road W. and Edinburgh Road S., approximately four kilometres away, and "filled two bags with butter valued at $300 and fled the store," police said.The man had a beard a
An owner of a now defunct trucking company agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to federal charges related to a deadly crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists. Dunyadar Gasanov, 39, pled guilty in Springfield, Massachusetts to three counts of making false statements to federal investigators. The car transport company he owned, Westfield Transport, Inc., employed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a commercial trucker driver who was involved in 2019 crash that left seven motorcyclists dead in northern New Hampshire.
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have issued a first arrest warrant in their investigation into the undersea explosions in 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, according to a media report Wednesday.
Kimberly Fritz, Lorraine Rodriguez and Velvet Sanchez were strangled to death allegedly by Warren Luther Alexander, police say
A 53-year-old woman who lived a ‘quiet, sheltered life’ has been jailed for 15 months.
Bulgarian authorities have seized some 436 kilograms (960 pounds) of heroin at the Black Sea port of Burgas, the district prosecutor’s office said on Monday. The heroin was stashed in 434 packages hidden inside the officially declared cargo of a trailer.
A white Florida woman told investigators she fired a shot through her door at a Black neighbor because she panicked as the other woman pounded heavily on her door and threatened her amid an ongoing dispute over the neighbor's children, according to a video statement played in court Wednesday.
A judge barred an indicted, election-denying lawyer from being involved in one of Dominion Voting Systems’ 2020 election defamation cases after she publicly leaked the company’s internal emails.
Body cam video: Edmond officers find 2 toddlers at home alone after mom went to work
The 18-year-old, identified as Arda K, streamed the attack on social media.
The 38-year-old has been in prison since 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on Tuesday and admitted using or threatening unlawful violence on July 31.
Osvaldo Casas, 37, died a day after his car was allegedly vandalized, police say
A U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst with top secret security clearance pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling American military secrets to China.
One of the men accused of murdering Rocky View County worker Colin Hough last week was on bail while the other had just finished a prison sentence for crimes that closely align with the allegations faced in the fatal carjacking, CBC News has learned.Court records reveal new details about the two suspects' involvement with police, the courts and prison.Arthur Wayne Penner, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with last Tuesday's fatal carjacking, while Elija
BURNABY, B.C. — A British Columbia man is facing almost two dozen charges over allegations of online sexual extortion that police say stem from reports by several victims in Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario.
Hundreds of thousands of doctors have gone on strike across India to demand better protection for health workers after a trainee medic was raped and murdered in eastern West Bengal state.