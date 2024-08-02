Ohio sales tax holiday: If you paid tax you shouldn't have, here's how to get money back

Reuters

The Bank of Japan hiked its key interest rate for just the second time since 2007 and the Bank of Canada cut rates for the second month in a row, while the U.S. Federal Reserve stayed put in July. Among emerging economies, July saw Russia's central bank hike its benchmark rate by 200 basis points (bps) to the highest level in over two years, while Colombia's 50 bps cut was the largest last month, with China and Hungary also lowering rates. Five of the central banks overseeing the 10 most heavily traded currencies held meetings in July, with Japan hiking rates to 0.25% and Canada easing another 25 bps to reach 4.5%.