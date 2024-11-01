Ohio Senate candidates carry out campaign blitz ahead of Election Day
Ohio Senate candidates carry out campaign blitz ahead of Election Day
Ohio Senate candidates carry out campaign blitz ahead of Election Day
Michael Wolff, the explosive chronicler of Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, has released what he says is a recording of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, discussing Trump’s then-White House team in detail. Wolff released the tape on his podcast, Fire and Fury. He says it was made in a restaurant in 2017, most probably in the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a patisserie in Manhattan. Epstein can be heard speaking over the din of diners. “His people fight each other,” Epstein tells Wolff on
The retired Cal State Fullerton professor is 97.4% confident in his model’s presidential prediction.
Polling data expert Nate Silver slammed election forecasts showing a close race between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump across several states. Silver accused many pollsters of “herding” to ensure their predictions aren’t too far off from other predictions. “In fact, I kind of trust pollsters less, they all, every time a pollster [says] ‘Oh, every state is just +1, every single state’s a tie,’ No! You’re f---ing herding! You’re cheating! You’re cheating!” said Silver during
Many people thought it was a self-own from Donald Trump's sons.
"It’s just a completely self-inflicted wound by Trump, which I think is all about his ego," said the CNN anchor.
Two of former president Donald Trump’s most prominent backers in the right wing influencer sphere fretted Wednesday after early voting numbers showed massive early turnout among women that could imperil their candidate’s path to victory. “Male turnout in Pennsylvania for Trump has been a disaster,” tweeted Mike Cernovich on Wednesday. “Unless this changes, Kamala Harris takes PA and it’s over.”
Conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt resigned from The Washington Post on Friday, shortly after exiting a stormy livestream debate. Hewitt‘s is the latest resignation to rock the Post but this time unexpectedly from the right. It shows Jeff Bezos‘ crisis isn’t easing up but instead hitting both sides of the political divide–although Hewitt did not resign in protest at the paper’s owner censoring its endorsement of Kamala Harris. Instead Hewitt walked off the Post‘s show “First Look,” with liberal
Donald Trump suggested former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming Liz Cheney should stand in front of a firing squad during a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Thursday night. Cheney, the daughter of ex-Vice President Dick Cheney, has been a vocal opponent of Trump and supported his second impeachment after the Jan. 6 riots. She has even held a series of town hall sessions with 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, dubbed “Country over Party,” in critical states including Wis
The giant nude figure has previously sprung up in Las Vegas, Detroit, and Phoenix
Kamala Harris is going to be the next president of the United States. On January 20, 2025, she will become America’s first woman president, America’s first woman of color to be commander-in-chief and America’s first person of Asian heritage to become the country’s chief executive. Born in late 1964, she will bring the perspective of a new generation to the presidency. Whereas Joe Biden brought the experiences of growing up middle class in the industrial heartland of America, Harris will bring th
The former speaker raged on Fox News over a commercial narrated by the Oscar-winning star.
The Queens, New York, house where the former president lived in early childhood now stinks for a very specific reason.
‘It was a water hurricane, that’s what it was,’ Trump said
Trump has been fixated on crowd sizes throughout his election campaign
Former President Donald Trump trumpeted once again Wednesday his unexplained plans to “protect” American women, this time insisting he will do it “whether the women like it or not.” Trump’s latest—and arguably strangest—outburst about women came with a taunt aimed at his own campaign staff, who he said told him to stop asserting his “inappropriate” desire to be a savior for the female half of the U.S. population. “My people told me about four weeks ago, I was saying, ‘No, I want to protect the p
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has changed his tune about having “no interest” in Donald Trump’s endorsement during a Wednesday call with Republican donors. Hogan, who is running for senate against Democrat candidate Angela Alsobrooks, has previously distanced himself from Trump‘s MAGA base, maintaining that the can win his race without the former president’s influence. However, when Logan was asked why the two seemed to harbor ill will for each other, he touted that he had Trump’s support. “D
A roundup of fact checks about former President Donald Trump as the Nov. 5 election nears.
Shan Wu is a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno The United States Supreme Court has sent a strong message of support to former President Trump’s MAGA-world by overturning a federal court of appeals decision that stopped the purging of Virginia voters. In allowing the purge to go forward Chief Justice John Roberts’ high court utilized its tried-and-trusted weapon of the shadow docket to make the decision without the public accountability of having to ex
"The Daily Show" took Fox News' commentary about Hillary Clinton's health in 2016 and played it alongside footage of Trump’s recent garbage truck stumble.
Vice President Harris’s campaign on Friday unveiled its last Pennsylvania ad featuring Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), putting the critical battleground state in the spotlight. The 30-second ad was narrated by Shapiro, who was once a front-runner for Harris’s running mate spot before she chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D). “This election, it’s bigger than us.…