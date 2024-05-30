Ohio state lawmakers reconvene to consider Biden ballot access bill despite DNC remedy

Ohio lawmakers convene again on Thursday for a special legislative session aimed to ensure President Joe Biden will appear on their general election ballot in November despite the Democratic National Committee's announcement earlier this week that they would remedy the issue on its own.

The Ohio House is expected to consider two bills on Thursday after the Senate earlier this week passed a bill that would both allow Biden to appear on their general election ballot in November, but also bar foreign contributions to ballot issue campaigns.

One of the bills that the House is considering Thursday would deliver a temporary extension to the state's current ballot certification deadline of Aug. 7. Democrats are set to nominate Biden at the party's convention, which starts Aug. 19 -- meaning Biden wouldn't be eligible to make it on the Ohio ballot given the earlier August deadline.

MORE: Ohio Senate passes GOP-led Biden ballot access bill without Democrats' support

PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks during the groundbreaking of the new Intel semiconductor plant, Sept. 9, 2022, in Johnstown, Ohio. (Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

The bill is now superfluous after the national party announced they'd virtually nominate the president ahead of Ohio's certification cutoff.

Now, much of the session is focused on the second bill: GOP-led legislation that would bar foreign contributions in statewide ballot initiatives -- something Democrats argue jeopardizes Ohioans' right to organize and participate in political activity through issue campaigns.

"We don't need your fix," State Sen. Bill DeMora, a Democrat, said on Tuesday. "We don't want a legislative fix that holds the voters and their rights to the whim of the majority."

MORE: DNC to virtually nominate Biden and Harris to bypass Ohio ballot issues

PHOTO: The Ohio Statehouse in Columbis, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2023. (Maddie McGarvey/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Still, Republicans are urging the legislature to pass legislation that would ensure Biden's place on the Ohio general election ballot.

"While I understand the Democratic National Committee has ... proposed a work-around to help get President Biden on the Ohio ballot, it is prudent legislation be passed to get this done," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said in a statement after the special session gaveled out on Tuesday.

"It is important that a bill or multiple bills that accomplish these common-sense measures come to my desk right away this week. It's the right thing to do," DeWine added.

PHOTO: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee, speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Del., Aug. 20, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It's unclear if legislation will be sent to DeWine this week, however.

On Tuesday, Ohio's state Senate passed a version of a bill that combines both Biden's ballot access fix and the foreign money legislation. But the House is expected to consider two separate bills addressing those issues on Thursday.

On Friday, when the Senate is set to reconvene, they could take up those two bills likely to pass through the House this afternoon. If they do not, the special session would end without anything pushing through both chambers.

Ohio state lawmakers reconvene to consider Biden ballot access bill despite DNC remedy originally appeared on abcnews.go.com