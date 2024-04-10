Ohio Turnpike launches new toll collection system
The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure launched its new toll collection system early Wednesday morning, covering the 241-mile stretch.
The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure launched its new toll collection system early Wednesday morning, covering the 241-mile stretch.
Karoline Leavitt had a "damn-en-ing" moment on live TV.
The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
The late-night host said there’s one word the ex-president uses that has another meaning altogether.
Gwen Stefani is talking about her insecurities and the divorce speculation that’s been swirling around the internet.
Lisa Niemi Swayze also spoke out about the hate she got after she remarried following her husband's death
The arrest is just the latest setback for Kelley, who has been in and out of jail amid a string of legal problems stretching back to 2016, when she was arrested for possession of meth
Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students in the 2021 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, spoke at her sentencing hearing moments before being sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison by the judge.
Hailey Bieber posted in blue mini shorts and a motorcycle jacket and we're predicting it's going to be 2024's next biggest trend- read more
The president put Trump on blast for trying to steal an election and then rewrite history about it.
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
A Florida mother was sentenced Tuesday to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling President Joe Biden’s daughter's diary four years ago to the conservative group Project Veritas. Aimee Harris was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who called the Palm Beach, Florida, woman's actions “despicable.” Harris pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in August 2022, admitting that she received $20,000 of the $40,000 that was paid by Project Veritas for personal items belonging to the president's daughter, Ashley Biden.
The recently retired House Republican also ripped his former colleague for focusing on her social media profile.
"The View" host tried to make a few connections that Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar weren't buying.
Princess Anne's son has called time on his four-year relationship with Lindsay Steven
Kourtney is on vacation with Kim and Khloé in Turks and Caicos
Hang this in the Louvre.
California passed Proposition 1 allocating billions for homeless housing and mental health care as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law House Bill 1365, prohibiting municipalities from allowing people to sleep or camp in public places.
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he’s “horrified” to learn of an agreement between his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, and China that bars Manila from shipping construction materials to a military outpost in a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.Most Read from BloombergUS Slams Strikes on Russia Oil Refineries as Risk to Oil MarketsBond Trader Places Record Futures Bet on Eve of Inflation DataIran’s Better, Stealthier Drones Are Remaking Global WarfareTrumpism Is Emp
“I’m a good kid, I get A’s in school, I play football,” the teen can be heard telling police officers in body camera footage.
There's more to the story about why Queen Elizabeth missed the first ceremony